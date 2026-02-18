Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR O'Reilly Series
Carson Kvapil joins DGM Racing for four-race O’Reilly campaign; finalizes 2026 full-time schedule

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Carson Kvapil has joined forces with DGM Racing for a four-race campaign throughout the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

The 22-year-old Kvapil from Mooresville, North Carolina, will be driving DGM’s No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro entry for the first time this season at Circuit of the Americas on February 28. His next start with the team will occur at Watkins Glen International on May 9, before he caps off his stint with DGM at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23 and at Sonoma Raceway on June 27.

Kvapil’s four-race campaign with DGM completes his full-time schedule for this year’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. In addition to the latter organization, Kvapil will primarily drive for JR Motorsports (JRM), with a majority of his starts occurring behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. He will be splitting the No. 1 entry with Connor Zilisch, the latter of whom competes on a full-time basis in the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing.

This season, Kvapil becomes the second full-time JRM competitor who will be splitting driving duties between two organizations, including JRM. His teammate, Rajah Caruth, is piloting JRM’s No. 88 entry in 23 of the 33-race schedule while he competes in the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing entry for his remaining 10 starts.

Kvapil, a two-time CARS Late Model Stock Tour champion and the 2021 CARS Super Late Model Tour champion, made his first nine career starts in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series division with JRM in 2024. During this campaign, he recorded three top-five results, including a career-best runner-up result at Dover Motor Speedway.

This past season, Kvapil landed a full-time seat in JRM’s No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro entry in the O’Reilly division. Throughout the 33-race campaign, he notched seven top-five results, 14 top-10 results, 104 laps led, and an average-finishing result of 13.7. Despite going winless, he claimed a Championship 4 berth and settled in fourth place in the 2025 driver’s standings.

Currently, Kvapil is ranked in third place in this year’s driver standings and trails the points lead by 28 points. He is coming off a seventh-place result from Saturday’s O’Reilly opener at Daytona International Speedway. Like this past weekend, Kvapil will retain driving responsibilities of the No. 1 JRM entry this upcoming weekend at EchoPark Speedway as he continues his yearlong pursuits to make the Chase and achieve both his first series’ victory and championship.

The 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season for Carson Kvapil continues this Saturday, February 21, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250. The event’s broadcast is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM.

