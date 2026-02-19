Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com
The Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway Outlook

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read
EchoPark Speedway
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, 22 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

Last season, Ryan Blaney captured the pole with a lap of 179.371 mph (30.908 secs), and Christopher Bell found himself at the right place at the right time to win the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Carson Hocevar bumped Bell’s No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry XSE entry ahead of Kyle Larson entering Turn 3. Just as Hocevar was trying to split himself between Bell and Larson, the caution flew, and the event concluded as a multi-car wreck that involved Josh Berry, Justin Haley, and Ryan Preece on the backstretch.

Following a review of the footage for when the caution was displayed, Bell was shown to have been the leader over Hocevar and Larson when the caution lights were displayed.

Autotrader 400

Track & Race Information for the Autotrader 400

Race Name: Ambetter Health 400
Race Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size: 1.54 miles
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 28 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 28 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,332 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,800 feet

Time

February 22 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Length and Race Stages for the Autotrader 400

Race Length: 260 laps / 400 miles

  • Stage 1 Length: 60 Laps
  • Stage 2 Length: 100 Laps (Ends Lap 160)
  • Final Stage Length: 100 Laps (Ends Lap 260)

Who and what should you look out for at the EchoPark Speedway?

Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in NCS starts at EchoPark Speedway with 32 starts, followed by Denny Hamlin with 31, Joey Logano with 24, Brad Keselowski with 22, and Michael McDowell with 20. Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in the NCS in average starting position at 8.286 in 14 starts.

Joey Logano (2015, 2023, 2025) leads all active NCS drivers in poles at EchoPark Speedway with three, followed by Michael McDowell with two, and Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin with one pole each.

The most proficient starting positions in the field at EchoPark Speedway are the first (13.0%) and fifth (13.0%) starting positions, which have produced more wins than any other starting positions at 16 each.

Nine of the 50 NCS EchoPark Speedway race winners are active this weekend:

Active Atlanta Race WinnersWinsSeasons
Chase Elliott22025, 2022
Joey Logano22024, 2023
William Byron22023, 2022
Brad Keselowski22019, 2017
Kyle Busch22013, 2008
Christopher Bell12025
Daniel Suarez12024
Ryan Blaney12021
Denny Hamlin12012
  • Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has two wins, three top fives, nine top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 11.357 in 14 starts.
  • Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford) has one pole, one win, seven top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 11.600.
  • Carson Hocevar (No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet) has one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 11.750.
  • Kyle Busch (No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) has one pole, two wins, ten top fives, 16 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.097. Busch is also the youngest NCS EchoPark Speedway winner at 22 years, 10 months, 7 days on 03/09/2008. Busch also leads all active NCS drivers with 15 top-10 finishes and leads all active NCS drivers in laps led with 558.
  • Daniel Suarez (2023, 2024), Brad Keselowski (2018, 2023), Kyle Busch (2020, 2021), Kyle Larson (2017, 2021), and Ross Chastain (2022, 2022) lead all active NCS drivers with two runner-up finishes.
