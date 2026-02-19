The Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway Outlook

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, 22 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

Last season, Ryan Blaney captured the pole with a lap of 179.371 mph (30.908 secs), and Christopher Bell found himself at the right place at the right time to win the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Carson Hocevar bumped Bell’s No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry XSE entry ahead of Kyle Larson entering Turn 3. Just as Hocevar was trying to split himself between Bell and Larson, the caution flew, and the event concluded as a multi-car wreck that involved Josh Berry, Justin Haley, and Ryan Preece on the backstretch.

Following a review of the footage for when the caution was displayed, Bell was shown to have been the leader over Hocevar and Larson when the caution lights were displayed.

Track & Race Information for the Autotrader 400

Race Name: Ambetter Health 400

Race Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size: 1.54 miles

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 28 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 28 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 5 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 2,332 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,800 feet

Time

February 22 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Length and Race Stages for the Autotrader 400

Race Length: 260 laps / 400 miles

Stage 1 Length: 60 Laps

Stage 2 Length: 100 Laps (Ends Lap 160)

Final Stage Length: 100 Laps (Ends Lap 260)

Who and what should you look out for at the EchoPark Speedway?

Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in NCS starts at EchoPark Speedway with 32 starts, followed by Denny Hamlin with 31, Joey Logano with 24, Brad Keselowski with 22, and Michael McDowell with 20. Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in the NCS in average starting position at 8.286 in 14 starts.

Joey Logano (2015, 2023, 2025) leads all active NCS drivers in poles at EchoPark Speedway with three, followed by Michael McDowell with two, and Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin with one pole each.

The most proficient starting positions in the field at EchoPark Speedway are the first (13.0%) and fifth (13.0%) starting positions, which have produced more wins than any other starting positions at 16 each.

Nine of the 50 NCS EchoPark Speedway race winners are active this weekend:

Active Atlanta Race Winners Wins Seasons Chase Elliott 2 2025, 2022 Joey Logano 2 2024, 2023 William Byron 2 2023, 2022 Brad Keselowski 2 2019, 2017 Kyle Busch 2 2013, 2008 Christopher Bell 1 2025 Daniel Suarez 1 2024 Ryan Blaney 1 2021 Denny Hamlin 1 2012