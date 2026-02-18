RFK Racing Advance – EchoPark Speedway

EchoPark Speedway Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Format: 260 Laps, Stages ends: L60, L160 & L260

TV: FOX

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 11 a.m. ET, Qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Race (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

EchoPark Speedway hosts race No. 2 on the NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend, marking two-straight speedway races to kick off the 2026 campaign.

Jack Roush has 13 wins all-time at EchoPark Speedway including six in the NASCAR Cup Series.

All three RFK Racing teams led laps in the most recent EchoPark Speedway race.

Brad Keselowski led 46 laps and finished second in the most recent EchoPark Speedway race.

Chris Buescher led 15 laps and finished ninth in the most recent EchoPark Speedway race.

Ryan Preece led 3 laps and finished 15th in the most recent EchoPark Speedway race.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Body Guard

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / Red Baron

Keselowski at EchoPark Speedway

Starts: 22

Wins: 2 (2017, 2019)

Top-10s: 12

Poles: —

Keselowski comes into race two of 2026 fresh off a strong 5th place Daytona 500 finish, in a race where he made a valiant return from a debilitating leg injury (broken femur).

Keselowski makes his 23rd Cup start at EchoPark Speedway this weekend where he is a two-time winner with an average finish of 15.6.

Keselowski won at the spring race in 2017 after starting fifth, and won again in 2019.

Overall, he’s led laps in 12 different EchoPark Speedway races and finished in the top 10, 12 times.

He carries an average starting position of 14.8 into the weekend with a career-best effort of P2 in 2014. Overall, he has eight top-10 starts, including a P4 starting spot in the spring of 2022.

He also has eight Xfinity Series starts with six top-10s including two P2 finishes. In the Truck series, he’s made four career starts.

Buescher at EchoPark Speedway

Starts: 15

Wins: —

Top-10s: 5

Poles: —

Buescher rides the momentum of a seventh place Daytona 500 finish into this weekend.

Buescher makes his 16th Cup start at EchoPark Speedway where he has posted five top-10s and a best finish of seventh (twice – 2021, 2022). He also finished ninth in 2019, 2024 and 2025.

Buescher has an average qualifying position of 16.9 and has qualified in the top 10 in each of the last three spring EchoPark Speedway races.

Preece at EchoPark Speedway

Starts: 10

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece continues to show strength. Since February 4th he has won the Cook Out Clash, won a modified race at New Smyrna Speedway and led 38 laps in his Daytona Duel Race.

Preece makes his 11th Cup start at EchoPark Speedway where he has best finish of 15th in the fall last season.

He holds an average starting position of 20.5, including a fifth-place start last season.

RFK Historically at EchoPark Speedway

Cup Wins: 6 (Mark Martin, 1991, 1994; Kurt Busch, 2002; Carl Edwards, 2005 (Spring), 2005 (Fall) & 2008)

RFK at EchoPark Speedway: RFK has 288 starts at EchoPark Speedway in NASCAR’s three major touring series totaling 13 wins, 61 top fives, 117 top-10s and nine poles while leading more than 3,300 laps and turning over 111,000 miles.

EchoPark Speedway/RFK History: RFK competed in its first NASCAR event at AMS on March 20, 1988, finishing 31st after getting involved in an early crash. Just three years later the organization claimed its first win there in the fall of ‘91 with the No. 6 Ford. RFK won its first of seven NXS races at the track in the spring of ’97. The team’s top outing at AMS came in the fall of 2005, when the organization placed four cars inside the top seven, with three cars finishing in the top five including race winner Carl Edwards. Altogether, in the two races at AMS in 2005, RFK posted six top-five finishes and two wins.

Spring Forward: All but one of RFK’s Cup wins at AMS came in the fall, with the only spring win coming in 2005. Three of RFK’s seven NXS wins came in the fall.

RFK EchoPark Speedway Wins

1991-2 Martin Cup

1994-2 Martin Cup

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-2 Martin NXS

2000-1 Martin NXS

2002-2 Busch Cup

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2005-2 Edwards Cup

2008-1 Kenseth NXS

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Daytona: The Daytona 500 delivered a strong opening statement for RFK Racing, highlighted by Brad Keselowski’s inspiring return and two RFK Racing top-10 finishes in NASCAR’s biggest race. Just weeks removed from a broken femur, Keselowski drove to a fifth place finish. He surged to the front multiple times and narrowly missed a shot at victory in a chaotic final-lap scramble. Chris Buescher rallied from the rear in a backup car, led laps, and finished seventh. Ryan Preece showcased race-winning speed all week, including leading 38 laps in his Duel qualifying race. He carried that pace into Sunday’s 500, raced inside the top five late, and was firmly in contention before late-race damage affected his finishing position.

Points Standings:

Brad Keselowski: 6th

Chris Buescher: 7th

Ryan Preece: 24th