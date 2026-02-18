JR Motorsports — NCS & NOAPS EchoPark Speedway Preview

JR Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts Team Preview

TRACK – EchoPark Speedway (1.54-mile speedway)

NOAPS RACE – Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 (163 laps / 251.02 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 5:00 p.m. (ET)

Carson Kvapil

No. 1 – Arby’s Chevrolet

Kvapil 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Finish: 7

Points: 3rd

Carson Kvapil will make his third career start at Atlanta in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this weekend.

Kvapil finished runner-up the last time the NOAPS visited Atlanta last June.

On tracks 1-2 miles in length, the Mooresville, N.C. native has made 21 starts, accumulating four top-fives and seven top-10s.

This weekend will mark Arby’s first primary sponsorship with Kvapil and JR Motorsports for the 2026 NOAPS season.

Kvapil came home with a solid seventh-place finish last weekend in the season-opener event at Daytona International Speedway.

“This No.1 Arby’s team gave me a fast car last weekend in Daytona and I hope we can continue that momentum into Atlanta this weekend. I have had success at Atlanta in the past, finishing runner-up last June. I am confident Rodney (Childers, crew chief) and this team will provide a fast Arby’s Chevrolet when we hit the tack on Friday.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Registix Chevrolet

Allgaier 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Finish: 2

Points: 2nd

Justin Allgaier is a former NOAPS winner at Atlanta, taking the checkered flag on the old configuration in the spring of 2021 after leading 47 laps.

Overall, in 20 career starts at Atlanta across both configurations, Allgaier has amassed four top-fives and 10 top-10s to accompany the 2021 victory.

In eight starts on the new drafting-style configuration dating back to 2022, Allgaier has earned a best finish of second, coming in this event last year.

The Illinois native kicked off the 2026 season on a strong note last weekend at Daytona, running up front throughout the night and taking the checkered flag in the second position.

“Atlanta has become such a unique challenge. With it being much more like Daytona and Talladega, you really have to be on your toes throughout the race to make sure you are there at the end. We started the year off strong last weekend in Daytona, and I know that Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and all the guys on this Registix team will give me another great car again this weekend that can hopefully get us that one spot better when the checkered flag falls Saturday night.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet

Smith 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 1

Avg. Finish: 5

Points: 5th

After a top-five finish last Saturday at Daytona, Sammy Smith heads to Atlanta this Saturday for the seventh time in his NOAPS career.

Smith qualified for the pole position his first time at Atlanta in 2023 and then, in six starts has tallied one top-five and four top-10 finishes.

In Smith’s 48 starts on tracks 1-2 miles in length, he has two wins, eight top-fives and 23 top-10s.

Pilot will share the TV panel this weekend with B.A.H. Express, a transportation company founded in 1990. The family-run business is headquartered in Atlanta with additional terminals in Tennessee and Louisiana.

“Cory (Shea, crew chief) made great calls and this No. 8 Pilot team gave me a fast Chevrolet last week at Daytona and even after getting caught up in a wreck, they did a great repair job that kept us competitive, even fighting for the lead. I’m looking forward to continuing that in Atlanta this weekend.”

Rajah Caruth

No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Caruth 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 1

Avg. Finish: 10

Points: 8th

Rajah Caruth continues his NASCAR O’Reilly Series campaign at Atlanta, looking to build momentum early in the 2026 season following a top-10 finish last week at Daytona.

Caruth enters Atlanta with valuable drafting experience at the reconfigured 1.54-mile superspeedway-style layout, a track that rewards precision, patience, and smart positioning throughout the race.

In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Atlanta, Caruth has made two starts, highlighted by a best finish of eighth.

Last week’s 10th-place finish at Daytona marked a career best for Caruth in the O’Reilly Series in 23 starts.

“Atlanta races a lot like Daytona now, so the focus doesn’t really change — it’s about staying disciplined and putting yourself in the right spots all day. We learned a lot as a team at Daytona, and I’m proud of the effort from everyone at HENDRICKCARS.COM, JR Motorsports, and the No. 88 group. Now it’s about keeping that momentum going. If we stay aggressive when we need to be, protect our track position, and execute on pit road, we can put ourselves in contention again. That’s the goal every week.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at EchoPark Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at EchoPark Speedway a combined 79 times in the NOAPS. In those starts at the 1.54-mile speedway, the organization has recorded four wins, 22 top-fives and 45 top-10s. The average finish is 12.8.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Rajah Caruth will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports /

HMS WB + AB souvenir rig on Saturday, Feb. 21 from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. ET.