Rossi Powers ECR to Top of Speed Chartsat Phoenix Open Test

AVONDALE, Arizona (Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026) – Alexander Rossi’s last oval victory in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES came in August 2018 at Pocono Raceway.

There’s a strong chance that drought may end in 2026, based on the results of the second and final day of the Unser INDYCAR Open Test at Phoenix Raceway on Wednesday. Rossi led both sessions on the 1-mile oval, including the fastest overall lap.

2016 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Rossi turned his best lap of 174.542 mph in the No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet during the afternoon session, which started 90 minutes late due to passing sprinkles. He also led this morning at 174.444.

“We got through everything we wanted, and when you can do that, it’s a good day,” Rossi said. “Christian’s (Rasmussen) car is also strong, so there’s nothing more I could ask for.”

All 25 drivers expected to compete at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 1 tested both days at Phoenix, which returns to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for the first time since 2018 with the Good Ranchers 250 on Saturday, March 7.

“We have a good baseline, and it feels like we are on top of it,” Rossi said of ECR’s Phoenix setups.

Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden ended up second overall at 174.362 in the No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet with his best lap this morning. Newgarden was second fastest Tuesday on the opening day of the test at 172.201 behind new teammate David Malukas, as 24 drivers posted faster laps today than Tuesday.

Reigning and four-time series champion Alex Palou was third overall at 174.220 in the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. ECR landed both of its drivers in the top four overall, as 2025 Milwaukee Mile winner Christian Rasmussen followed Palou at 173.924, good for second in the afternoon session behind teammate Rossi.

Malukas continued his strong oval form in his early days with Team Penske, rounding out the top five overall at 173.759 in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

Formula One veteran Mick Schumacher continued to make steps in his oval racing education by ending up the fastest rookie over both days. He turned a top lap of 171.096 mph in the No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda today to lead the three rookies in the field and end up 18th overall. Schumacher gained more than 7 mph today, as his top lap Tuesday was 164.006.

There was just one incident today. 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson was unhurt 49 minutes into the afternoon session when his No. 28 Delaware Life Honda fielded by Andretti Global did a quarter-spin in Turn 4 and hit the SAFER Barrier with the rear of the car.

Over two days of testing, 25 drivers turned 4,853 laps. Series veteran Will Power was the workhorse, turning a test-high 259 laps – more than the race distance March 7 – as he settles into Andretti Global after 16 full-time seasons with Team Penske.