Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
IMSA
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

AO by TF to Defend Le Mans Victory in 2026

By Barry Albert
1 Minute Read

ST. CHARLES, Ill., (February 19, 2026) – AO Racing is headed back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2026, announcing its fourth consecutive entry at the world’s most iconic endurance race. After claiming a class victory and second consecutive podium in 2025, AO and TF Sport will again partner up for battle at the Circuit de la Sarthe, ready to defend their class win in the LMP2 PRO/AM class.

The driver roster remains unchanged with European Le Mans Series champions and 24 Hours of Le Mans winners PJ Hyett, Louis Deletraz, and Dane Cameron returning to the fold. The trio’s blend of speed, experience, and composure across 24 hours proved decisive in 2025 and positions the team to once again compete at the front of the field.

“It’s fantastic to be able to head back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the same program and drivers that we won the race with in 2025,” said AO Racing Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “PJ, Dane, and Louis are all very eager to see if they can make it two in a row!”

The partnership of AO by TF has proven to be a formidable force, capturing back-to-back European Le Mans Series championship titles, an LMP2 PRO/AM class win and podium result at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and an LMP2 overall podium in the legendary race as well.

Further details regarding the 2026 Le Mans program, including car presentation and partner announcements, will be shared in the coming months.

DRIVER QUOTES

PJ Hyett

Winning Le Mans last year was a dream come true. I cannot wait to go after it again with this phenomenal crew.

Dane Cameron

I am hugely excited to be back at Le Mans with PJ and Louis. To win last year was an absolute dream come true and I’d love nothing more than to do it again. Nothing is guaranteed but being back with the same line up and support from AO By TF gives us confidence that we will fly high again this year.

Louis Deletraz

I’m very happy to be back at Le Mans with AO by TF. Sharing the car with PJ and Dane was awesome last year and going back with the same line up and team will make us even stronger. I’m really excited to start ELMS in a few months and build up to Le Mans.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Barry Albert
Barry Alberthttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
CORVETTE RACING AT BATHURST: At Long Last!
Next article
Cadillac, Corvette Have Strength in Numbers at Le Mans

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Tyler Reddick upsets the competition with first Daytona 500 victory
03:26
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Austin Hill achieves fourth O’Reilly victory in season opener at Daytona
02:30
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Smith wins in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season opener at Daytona
01:35

Latest articles

Cadillac, Corvette Have Strength in Numbers at Le Mans

Official Release -
Three Cadillac V-Series.R race cars along with four Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs will take part in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans with today’s release of the official entry list by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.
Read more

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta

Official Release -
Hendrick Motorsports will eclipse 5,000 all-time NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. Currently, the team sits at 4,997.
Read more

INDYCAR Expands Global Broadcast Presence for 2026

Official Release -
INDYCAR is intensifying its efforts in 2026 to reach global audiences during the 18-race NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.
Read more

ROSCH Company Continues Partnership with Ryan Ellis at Young’s Motorsports

Official Release -
ROSCH Company — a leading contractor specializing in the design, engineering and installation of large-scale, complex retaining wall systems — will continue its partnership with veteran driver Ryan Ellis
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category