AO by TF to Defend Le Mans Victory in 2026

ST. CHARLES, Ill., (February 19, 2026) – AO Racing is headed back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2026, announcing its fourth consecutive entry at the world’s most iconic endurance race. After claiming a class victory and second consecutive podium in 2025, AO and TF Sport will again partner up for battle at the Circuit de la Sarthe, ready to defend their class win in the LMP2 PRO/AM class.

The driver roster remains unchanged with European Le Mans Series champions and 24 Hours of Le Mans winners PJ Hyett, Louis Deletraz, and Dane Cameron returning to the fold. The trio’s blend of speed, experience, and composure across 24 hours proved decisive in 2025 and positions the team to once again compete at the front of the field.

“It’s fantastic to be able to head back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the same program and drivers that we won the race with in 2025,” said AO Racing Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “PJ, Dane, and Louis are all very eager to see if they can make it two in a row!”

The partnership of AO by TF has proven to be a formidable force, capturing back-to-back European Le Mans Series championship titles, an LMP2 PRO/AM class win and podium result at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and an LMP2 overall podium in the legendary race as well.

Further details regarding the 2026 Le Mans program, including car presentation and partner announcements, will be shared in the coming months.

DRIVER QUOTES

PJ Hyett

Winning Le Mans last year was a dream come true. I cannot wait to go after it again with this phenomenal crew.

Dane Cameron

I am hugely excited to be back at Le Mans with PJ and Louis. To win last year was an absolute dream come true and I’d love nothing more than to do it again. Nothing is guaranteed but being back with the same line up and support from AO By TF gives us confidence that we will fly high again this year.

Louis Deletraz

I’m very happy to be back at Le Mans with AO by TF. Sharing the car with PJ and Dane was awesome last year and going back with the same line up and team will make us even stronger. I’m really excited to start ELMS in a few months and build up to Le Mans.