Cadillac, Corvette Have Strength in Numbers at Le Mans

Cadillac Racing FIA WEC Hypercar contenders to be joined by Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing

Four Corvettes – three from TF Sport, one from 13 Autosport – to make up 25-car LMGT3 grid

DETROIT (February 19, 2026) – Three Cadillac V-Series.R race cars along with four Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs will take part in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans with today’s release of the official entry list by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

Cadillac Racing will challenge for overall victory with a trio of factory Cadillac V-Series.R race cars supported by experienced and championship-winning teams and drivers in the Hypercar class. For LMGT3, four Corvettes are part of a strong class that will feature 25 cars.

“General Motors has the broadest and most diverse motorsports presence of any automaker in the world,” General Motors President Mark Reuss said. “Fielding seven cars at Le Mans reflects not only our competitive ambition, but our relentless drive to advance endurance, innovation and performance on a global stage.”

Cadillac Racing at Le Mans: ﻿

﻿Seeking victory with Three Entries

Event organizer Automobile Club de l’Ouest extended three invitations to Cadillac Racing. In addition to the No. 12 and 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R entries from the World Endurance Championship (WEC), also on the grid will be the No. 101 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R, a full-season IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entrant in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class.

The Nos. 12 and 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R received automatic invitations based on full-season participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). JOTA Sport is in its second season of WEC Hypercar competition with Cadillac as a works team. Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Sébastien Bourdais, Alex Lynn, Norman Nato and Will Stevens will be the drivers.

The No. 101 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R will compete at Le Mans for the second time. Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque will be the drivers.

In the 2025 WEC Hypercar competition, Cadillac finished fourth in the manufacturers’ championship and in July in Brazil the No. 12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R won the event, while the No. 38 car was second. At Le Mans, Cadillac swept the front row with the No. 12 car taking the pole and the No. 38 qualifying second.

The Cadillac V-Series.R features a purpose-built Cadillac 5.5L DOHC V-8 engine developed by GM’s Performance and Racing Propulsion team based in Pontiac, Michigan. The racecar, co-developed by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and chassis constructor Dallara, was informed by the Project GTP Hypercar that was unveiled in June 2022. It incorporates distinctive Cadillac design elements, such as vertical lighting and floating blades.

Corvette Racing at Le Mans: Four of a Kind

For the first time at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, four entries from the Corvette Racing program will be on the grid for the June endurance classic.

TF Sport, Corvette Racing’s full-season representative in the FIA WEC, will be present for the third year in a row with its Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs – the No. 33 of Nicky Catsburg, Jonny Edgar and Ben Keating plus the No. 34 of Charlie Eastwood Salih Yoluc and Peter Dempsey – that also will contest the full-season championship.

The team will also take up its automatic invitation from winning last year’s European Le Mans Series with another Corvette, which will sport the No. 66 for Le Mans. Running under the TF Sport banner, the effort also includes personnel from Johor Motorsports Racing with Prince Jefri Ibrahim, Afiq Ikhwan and Ben Green teaming together.

From North America, 13 Autosport will take to the Le Mans grid with its No. 13 Corvette. Under the AWA banner in 2025, 13 Autosport owner/driver Orey Fidani won his second straight Bob Akin Award in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship to earn 13 Autosport a return trip to Le Mans this year. Fidani will team with IMSA teammates Matt Bell and Lars Kern.

This isn’t the first time that four Corvettes have taken on Le Mans in the same year. The brand’s first appearance at the French classic came in 1960 with a quartet of Corvettes – one of which won the GT class in the hands of John Fitch and Bob Grossman. Four Corvettes also appeared at the 2016 race including two factory cars from Corvette Racing in the GTE Pro class.

The Corvette Z06 GT3.R starts with the same production chassis frame as the road-going Z06. Similar carbon-fiber splitters for front downforce, and the surface area from the top of the windshield to the rear of the Z06 remained intact on the Z06 GT3.R. That includes side air ducts behind the doors — directly inspired by Z06 production road car — that help to cool the engine, transaxle and rear brakes.

The similarities carry over to the hand-built 5.5L, flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine in the Z06 GT3.R. Both originate from the Bowling Green factory with the racing version sharing 80 percent of the production content from the Z06

The 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled for June 13-14 and will be the fourth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

