NASCAR Weekend schedule – EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

This weekend, NASCAR travels to Atlanta to compete at EchoPark Speedway. The upcoming race will mark the ninth Cup Series race at Atlanta since the track was reconfigured to a drafting-style configuration.

Notes – Cup Series:

In six of the last seven Cup Series races, the winning pass came on the final two laps.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers have won four of the eight races since the redesign (William Byron-2, Chase Elliott-2).

Elliott is the most recent winner at the track, after taking home the trophy last June at his hometown track.

Notes – O’Reilly Auto Parts Series:

This weekend will mark the 40th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Atlanta.

The racetrack has been on the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule every year since 1992

Since EchoPark Speedway was redesigned in 2022, the pass for the win has occurred in the final six laps five times.

Richard Childress Racing (3) and Joe Gibbs Racing (4) have won seven of the last eight O’Reilly Series races at Atlanta.

Notes – Craftsman Truck Series:

In the previous four races, the final lead change came in the last seven laps.

Three past winners on the new configuration are entered this weekend – Corey Heim 2022, Christian Eckes 2023, Kyle Busch 2024, 2025.

Busch, the defending race winner, will return to make his first Truck Series start of 2026 in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Friday 2/20/2026

3 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) FS1
5 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Qualifying (Impound) CW App

Saturday 2/21/2026

11 a.m: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)
Prime/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Qualifying: PressPass

1:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208
Stages 40/80/135 Laps = 207.9 Miles
FS1/FOX ONE/SiriusXM/MRN
Purse: $1,653,590
Post Race: PressPass

5 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250
Stages 45/90/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,653,590
Post Race: PressPass

Sunday 2/22/2026

3 p.m.: Cup Series Autotrader 400
Stages 60/160/260 Laps = 400.4 Miles
FOX/FOX ONE/HBO Max/PRN/SiriusXM
Cup Series Purse: $11,233,037
Post Race: PressPass

*All times are Eastern.

