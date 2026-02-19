OMP and Bell Racing continue as Official Partners of Racing America

CHARLOTTE (February 19, 2026) – Racing America announced that OMP and Bell Racing, brands of Racing Force Group, will continue in their role as the “Official Racing Product Supplier” of Racing America, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, International GT (IGT), Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) and Ligier Junior Formula Championship (Ligier JFC), throughout the 2026 race season.

OMP and Bell Racing products will continue to be prominently displayed and used around the paddock, with the Racing America staff outfitted in OMP uniforms, and OMP also supplying fireproof driver suits to champions in Trans Am, the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series, IGT, SVRA, FR Americas, F4 U.S. and Ligier JFC.

Bell Racing will continue to award the coveted gold helmets to SVRA competitors during the U.S. Vintage Racing National Championship weekend at Circuit of The Americas, while champions in FR Americas, F4 U.S. and Ligier JFC will be awarded carbon helmets at the end of the season.

“Over the years, our relationship with Racing America and its championships – including the Ligier Junior Formula Championship, Formula 4 United States Championship, and Formula Regional Americas Championship – has grown and continues to strengthen,” said Kyle Kietzmann, President and CEO of Racing Force USA. “This renewal once again confirms the commitment of our brands, OMP and Bell Racing, to supporting young drivers on their path toward the highest levels of motorsport through products that combine safety, performance, and innovation. We will also continue to present the SVRA Bell Racing Championship Gold Helmets, which since 2013, have become a highly sought-after prize for national champions in vintage racing. We look forward to seeing the action begin with the 2026 season.”

“All throughout my career, I was very cognizant of driver safety gear,” said Scott Goodyear, Race Director for FR Americas, F4 U.S. and Ligier JFC. “I first started wearing a Bell Racing helmet while karting, and continued throughout my career, including racing in the Indianapolis 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona, providing me the highest safety in the industry. To continue our partnership and provide the best safety gear to our young drivers with Bell Racing and OMP race suits is so important in getting the next generation of drivers started with the best safety equipment as they build their careers.”

Founded in 1973 in Genoa, Italy, OMP is a global leader in motorsport safety, specializing in the design and production of racewear, car parts, and accessories. As one of the few industry players capable of delivering such a comprehensive range of products, OMP adheres to the most stringent homologation standards, including the ones from FIA, CIK-FIA, SFI, and Snell. With a legacy of achievements and continuous innovation, OMP has collaborated with motorsport icons like Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, contributing to world titles across multiple championships and disciplines, between circuit racing, rallying and karting.

Bell Racing is the world’s leading supplier of helmets across all forms of car racing, including circuit, rally, and dirt racing. Founded in 1954 in the United States, Bell still remains benchmark for safety, innovation, performance, and engineering excellence, delivering the most advanced line of auto racing helmets globally. From the very beginning, Bell helmets have been trusted by more champions across all racing disciplines than any other brand, solidifying its reputation as the most iconic name in head protection for motorsport.

“On behalf of the entire Racing America organization and all of our race series, we are grateful for the continued support from Racing Force and its premium brands, Bell Racing and OMP,” said Scott Duncan, Chief Partnerships Officer of Racing America. “With their help, 2026 is going to be a great year for our series, and we especially appreciate them taking care of our competitors with outstandingly safe and reliable products.”

Racing America kicks off the 2026 season at Sebring International Raceway, February 26-March 1.

About Racing Force Group: With main headquarters in Ronco Scrivia (Italy), Sakhir (Kingdom of Bahrain), and Mooresville (United States), Racing Force Group is the global leader in motorsport safety, innovation, and performance. Through its portfolio of brands – including OMP, Bell Racing, Zeronoise, and Racing Spirit – equips professional drivers, teams, and manufacturers, as well as passionate amateurs, with racewear, helmets, car parts, communication systems, and technical apparel. Racing Force Group is the only company in the motorsport industry to offer such a comprehensive range of products, contributing each year to numerous victories and titles in both car and kart racing. The Group has also diversified through its HPS brand, applying cutting-edge motorsport technologies to the defense sector. More information can be found at racingforce.com.

About Racing America: Racing America unites a leading owner and operator of motorsports events with a premier digital-first motorsports media platform. Its portfolio includes The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.), Ligier Junior Formula Championship (Ligier JFC), International GT (IGT), and the industry-leading event registration platform MotorsportReg.com.

Through RacingAmerica.TV and the 24/7 Racing America FAST Channel, the company delivers more than 250 live racing events annually, supported by a full production services arm, editorial division, and content distribution network. Blending racing tradition with innovation, Racing America connects drivers, teams, sponsors, and fans across professional and grassroots motorsports worldwide.

For more information, visit RacingAmerica.com.