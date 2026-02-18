FloSports Names Eclipse Claims Consulting as Official Broadcast Sponsor for Top FloRacing Series 

– Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

AUSTIN, TX (February 18, 2026) – as an official broadcast sponsor for two of FloRacing’s premier dirt racing properties, Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing and Lucas Oil Late Model Racing, placing the fast-growing insurance claims consulting firm at the forefront of the sport throughout the 2026 racing season. The partnership will deliver brand visibility through live event coverage, advertising integrations, and on-site activations nationwide for Eclipse Claims Consulting throughout the season.

The sponsorship will debut at the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing opener in Las Vegas on March 12, featuring the distinct Eclipse logo across more than 122 race nights streamed live on FloRacing. Fans will see the Eclipse brand integrated throughout broadcasts via on-air mentions, visual branding elements, and trackside signage at venues across the country.

Through the partnership, Eclipse Claims Consulting will gain direct access to one of the most passionate fan bases in motorsports, aligning the brand with high-intensity competition and grassroots racing communities nationwide.

“Eclipse Claims Consulting is a natural fit for FloRacing and the audiences we serve,” said Michael Rigsby GM of FloRacing. “Their deep understanding of motorsports culture is unique and matches the energy and authenticity we bring to racing coverage every week.”

Eclipse Claims Consulting’s CEO, Tim Woodard, previously drove sprint cars and has been involved in open wheel racing for 18 years. He understands firsthand the demands, risks, and realities of the motorsports world.

“As a former driver, I know how much work, dedication, and risk go into every lap on the track,” said Woodard. “That same mindset drives how we approach our work every day—being prepared, moving fast, and delivering results when it matters most. Partnering with FloRacing allows us to support the sport we love while connecting with racers, teams, and fans who share that competitive spirit.”

The Eclipse Claims Consulting sponsorship underscores FloRacing’s continued commitment to partnering with brands that have genuine ties to the motorsports industry while enhancing the fan experience through immersive, high-quality coverage of dirt racing’s biggest stages.

FloRacing fans are encouraged to watch on the updated FloSports Connected TV app, which features enhanced discoverability and streaming capabilities, providing the ultimate viewing experience on Samsung and VIZIO smart TV’s, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV devices. FloSports is also available on the web and for download on mobile devices (iOS and Android) via the FloSports app.

To watch all these races and gain access to more than 2,000 races annually, subscribe to FloRacing by visiting https://www.floracing.com/signup.

About Eclipse Claims Consulting, LLC

As the President and CEO of Eclipse Claims Consulting, LLC, Tim Woodard leads, along with President, David Moore, a team of licensed public adjusters who represent the policyholders’ interests only in property claims. Our mission is to help clients recover from losses caused by natural disasters, fires, theft, vandalism, or other perils, and to ensure they receive fair and prompt settlements from their insurance companies.

We have over 20 years of experience in the property claims industry, and hold multiple licenses as a public adjusters in various states, including Texas, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, New York, and New Jersey. The team has also worked Hurricane losses in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico B.C.S and Juarez, Mexico.

Tim will become President of National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) in June and is a past President of the Texas Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (TAPIA).

About FloSports

FloSports is a global sports media company committed to spotlighting the sports and athletes traditional media leaves behind. Founded in 2006, the company has become the digital home for die-hard communities in sports — delivering live and on-demand coverage, award-winning original programming, and advanced data solutions to passionate fans worldwide.

Flo’s portfolio spans more than 25 sports and includes the leading destinations for devoted audiences, including motorsports, hockey, wrestling, cycling, Jiu-Jitsu , track & field, cheer, a range of NCAA sports, and more.

Through strategic partnerships with NASCAR, USA Wrestling, Varsity Spirit, High Limit Racing, the American Hockey League (AHL), Tour de France, Wanda Diamond League, and 18 NCAA conferences, FloSports streams over 50,000 events annually to a global subscriber base. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.