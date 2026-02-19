Steps to Take After a Car Crash to Protect Your Claim in Florida

When a car crash happens in Florida, the most important thing is to make sure everyone is safe, call for help, and start doing the right things right away so a claim does not get messed up later. Everything done in the first minutes and hours really matters.

In Tampa, crashes often happen on major roadways like Interstate 275, Interstate 4, and busy local streets throughout the city. With heavy commuter traffic, tourism, and commercial trucks moving through the area, accidents can happen quickly and feel overwhelming. Loud traffic, multiple vehicles, and bystanders gathering around can make the situation even more stressful. After the crash, people may be hurt, cars may be badly damaged, and no one is thinking clearly. That is why it helps to know the steps before anything even happens.

Some people even talk to a top-rated car accident lawyer in Tampa after a crash, because getting help early can protect a claim before mistakes are made.

These are the steps to take after a car crash in Florida so you can protect your rights and get compensation:

Ensure Safety

Right after a crash, the first job is safety. People should check themselves, then check passengers, and then look at the other car if it is safe to do that. If someone looks hurt, feels dizzy, is bleeding, or says something feels wrong, calling 911 is the correct step. Even if injuries seem small, it is better to let medical professionals check.

All the cars should be moved to the other side of the road so no other car would join in the collision. If the car cannot move, everyone should carefully get to a safer place when the road is clear.

Get the Police Involved

Calling the police is also important, even if people think the crash is not that serious. A police officer will make a crash report. That report can list drivers, witnesses, and what the officer thinks happened.

You can get a copy of the police report for yourself later on. Your lawyer would also be needing a copy for when or if the case goes to court.

Request the Other Driver’s Insurance Information

Sometimes people do not get full insurance details at the scene, or they need proof of coverage later. Florida law, under Section 324.242(2), only allows certain people to get that insurance information. That includes a person involved in the crash, their attorney, or an insurance representative for someone involved.

If someone needs the other party’s insurance coverage details, they could fill out the Insurance Request Form, HSMV 83392. A full copy of the crash report is also needed, including the front and back pages.

Crash reports can be purchased from the Florida crash portal website, or a Driver Report of Traffic Crash, which is a self-report, can be sent in.

Those documents must be mailed or faxed to the Customer Service Correspondence Center in Tallahassee. After sending everything, people have to wait about ten working days for processing. It is not instant, and waiting is normal.

Notifying the Insurance Company

Drivers should contact their insurance company as soon as possible. Many policies have time limits for reporting accidents. Waiting too long can cause problems with coverage.

When speaking to insurance adjusters, it is best to stick to facts. Do not guess. Do not exaggerate. Just explain what happened as clearly as possible. Insurance companies record statements, and words matter later.

If the other person sustains an injury, then a personal injury protection claim may need to be filed by the victim. Florida uses PIP coverage, and that coverage helps pay medical bills up to policy limits. Optional coverages like collision or uninsured motorist coverage may also apply, depending on the policy.

Key Takeaways