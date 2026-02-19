Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Wood Brothers Racing Race Week Briefing: EchoPark Speedway

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Event: Autotrader 400
Date/Time: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 3 p.m. ET
Location: EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Georgia
Layout: 1.5-Mile Oval
TV/Radio: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

With a top-10 finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 in the books, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team head into the second race of the 2026 season carrying early momentum that has been hard to come by in recent years.

Despite the team’s rich history at Daytona – including five Daytona 500 victories – the Wood Brothers had not recorded a top-10 finish in the 500 since 2018, when Paul Menard crossed the line sixth. Berry’s ninth-place result not only ended that drought but also positioned him 12th in the Cup Series standings heading into Race 2. That early points cushion carries added significance under the current championship format, which no longer includes a win-and-you’re-in provision for the season-ending, 10-race, championship-deciding Chase.

Berry said the focus now shifts to building on the speed shown in Speedweeks as the Cup Series moves to EchoPark Speedway for Sunday’s Autotrader 400. The 1.54-mile track, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, has taken on a superspeedway-style identity in recent seasons, putting a premium on drafting, execution and track position.

“I’m proud of the speed we showed at Daytona,” Berry said. “The 21 team brought a fast Ford Mustang, and we were able to put ourselves in position throughout the week.

“That’s something we want to carry into Atlanta. We qualified well there in both races last year and had cars capable of running up front, but the finishes didn’t reflect the speed we had.

“Atlanta races similar to Daytona now, so hopefully we can build on what we learned last week and put together a complete race.”

Berry’s qualifying efforts at Atlanta last season underscored that potential. He started third in the spring race and second in the summer event, but incidents in both races prevented the team from converting that speed into the finish it deserved.

There is no practice scheduled at EchoPark Speedway prior to qualifying, which is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. Sunday’s 400-mile, 260-lap race is slated to begin just after 3 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX. Stage breaks are planned for Lap 60 and Lap 160.

Saturday, February 21

Josh Berry will participate in a 15-minute Q&A session at the Ford Stage at 1:00 p.m. in the fan zone at EchoPark Speedway.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About Motorcraft®
Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center
Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta
Next article
Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend schedule - EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)
01:38
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Austin Hill achieves fourth O’Reilly victory in season opener at Daytona
02:30
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Smith wins in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season opener at Daytona
01:35

Latest articles

RCR Race Preview: EchoPark Speedway

SM -
In 169 NASCAR Cup Series starts at EchoPark Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins and four pole awards, including Kevin Harvick’s emotional victory in 2001.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Official Release -
TitleMax joins Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend in Atlanta.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Official Release -
Layne Riggs heads to EchoPark Speedway following a strong showing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opener at the Daytona International Speedway
Read more

OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN ADDS $10,000 TO WIN NON-WING SPRINT CAR DIVISION FOR 2026

Official Release -
The fourth annual Open Wheel Showdown is excited to announce the addition of Non-Wing Sprint Cars for its 2026 running at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, November 5–7.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category