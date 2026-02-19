Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

EchoPark Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Autotrader 400

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Event: Race 3 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: EchoPark Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 260

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head to the EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia with strong momentum following their 11th place finish in last Sunday’s Daytona 500. Gragson currently sits 16th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. In six O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, Gragson has two poles, three top-five, and five top-10 finishes.

TitleMax joins Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend in Atlanta. One of the nation’s largest title lending companies, TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need for a title loan or personal loan through competitive rates and a superior level of customer service. For more information about TitleMax, visit www.TitleMax.com.

“I’m excited to get to Atlanta and have TitleMax back on our Ford Mustang Dark Horse,” said Gragson. “We didn’t quite have the race we wanted to with TitleMax on the car last season, so we’re hopeful to give them a better showing this year. Coming off a strong finish at Daytona last week, we feel like we have a lot of positive momentum that we’ll look to carry over to this weekend’s race and continue to build from at another superspeedway.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Graham Stoddard

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team head to EchoPark Speedway aiming for a bounce-back performance after an early exit in the Daytona 500. The 1.5-mile drafting-style track is one of Gilliland’s better circuits, where he has earned four top-20 finishes in eight career starts and regularly qualifies near the front of the field.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for this weekend’s race. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

“We showed a lot of promise at Daytona before the wreck,” said Gilliland. “There’s a lot of optimism heading into this weekend because Atlanta has always been a strong track for us, both in qualifying and in the race. We’re consistently competitive at these types of tracks, and hopefully this Sunday we can put ourselves in position to be there at the end.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 team are off to a hot start after finishing sixth in the Daytona 500 last Sunday. Smith’s best finish at the Georgia speedway came in June 2025 where he finished seventh after competing for the win in the final laps.

Smith and Aaron’s kick off the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season as part of a multi-race primary partnership, continuing the return of the iconic Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme. The nostalgic Lucky Dog design carries a rich history in the Cup Series and has been piloted by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated paint schemes in the sport. Aaron’s 2025 season was highlighted by three top-12 finishes with Smith, including a seventh-place finish at EchoPark in June.

As part of its 2026 activation, Aaron’s is running the Fastlane 5000 Sweepstakes, now through March 31. Fans can enter for a chance to win a $5,000 home upgrade from Aaron’s, along with weekly prizes, by visiting Aarons.com/Fastlane5000. The sweepstakes connects the excitement of race weekend with Aaron’s nationwide footprint, driving engagement both in-store and online across nearly 1,200 Company-operated and franchised locations. To find an Aaron’s store location near you, visit Aarons.com.

“We’re carrying a lot of momentum into this weekend, and the confidence around the shop is high,” said Smith. “Front Row Motorsports has a strong history on drafting-style tracks, and we backed that up at Daytona. It’s exciting to have Lucky Dog back on our Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and our goal is to put him in Victory Lane.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT TITLEMAX

TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service. TitleMax is part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.