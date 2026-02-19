Front Row Motorsports: EchoPark Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
EchoPark Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Autotrader 400
Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026
Event: Race 3 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: EchoPark Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 260
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head to the EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia with strong momentum following their 11th place finish in last Sunday’s Daytona 500. Gragson currently sits 16th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. In six O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, Gragson has two poles, three top-five, and five top-10 finishes.
TitleMax joins Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend in Atlanta. One of the nation’s largest title lending companies, TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need for a title loan or personal loan through competitive rates and a superior level of customer service. For more information about TitleMax, visit www.TitleMax.com.
“I’m excited to get to Atlanta and have TitleMax back on our Ford Mustang Dark Horse,” said Gragson. “We didn’t quite have the race we wanted to with TitleMax on the car last season, so we’re hopeful to give them a better showing this year. Coming off a strong finish at Daytona last week, we feel like we have a lot of positive momentum that we’ll look to carry over to this weekend’s race and continue to build from at another superspeedway.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Graham Stoddard
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team head to EchoPark Speedway aiming for a bounce-back performance after an early exit in the Daytona 500. The 1.5-mile drafting-style track is one of Gilliland’s better circuits, where he has earned four top-20 finishes in eight career starts and regularly qualifies near the front of the field.
Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for this weekend’s race. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.
“We showed a lot of promise at Daytona before the wreck,” said Gilliland. “There’s a lot of optimism heading into this weekend because Atlanta has always been a strong track for us, both in qualifying and in the race. We’re consistently competitive at these types of tracks, and hopefully this Sunday we can put ourselves in position to be there at the end.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith and the No. 38 team are off to a hot start after finishing sixth in the Daytona 500 last Sunday. Smith’s best finish at the Georgia speedway came in June 2025 where he finished seventh after competing for the win in the final laps.
Smith and Aaron’s kick off the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season as part of a multi-race primary partnership, continuing the return of the iconic Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme. The nostalgic Lucky Dog design carries a rich history in the Cup Series and has been piloted by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated paint schemes in the sport. Aaron’s 2025 season was highlighted by three top-12 finishes with Smith, including a seventh-place finish at EchoPark in June.
As part of its 2026 activation, Aaron’s is running the Fastlane 5000 Sweepstakes, now through March 31. Fans can enter for a chance to win a $5,000 home upgrade from Aaron’s, along with weekly prizes, by visiting Aarons.com/Fastlane5000. The sweepstakes connects the excitement of race weekend with Aaron’s nationwide footprint, driving engagement both in-store and online across nearly 1,200 Company-operated and franchised locations. To find an Aaron’s store location near you, visit Aarons.com.
“We’re carrying a lot of momentum into this weekend, and the confidence around the shop is high,” said Smith. “Front Row Motorsports has a strong history on drafting-style tracks, and we backed that up at Daytona. It’s exciting to have Lucky Dog back on our Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and our goal is to put him in Victory Lane.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT TITLEMAX
TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service. TitleMax is part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands.
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT AARON’S
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.