AM Racing Continues Early-Season Growth with New Marketing Partners at EchoPark Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. (February 20, 2026): With the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season just getting underway, AM Racing announced the addition of two new marketing partners, set to be showcased during Saturday evening’s Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway.

Paynuity will serve as the primary partner on the newly unveiled team, fiery No. 25 Ford Mustang livery, driven by former ARCA Menards Series champion and 2025 summer EchoPark Speedway winner Nick Sanchez in the 163-lap contest.

Paynuity empowers businesses and financial institutions by providing best-in-class financial technology and customer service with a unified, enterprise-grade, global payments ecosystem.

Its innovative digital transaction processing platform enables direct-to-bank settlement for peer-to-peer and/or merchant-to-merchant transactions by providing seamless end-to-end payments and banking services for merchants and banks alike – the nexus of payment processing.

With more than 58 different payment networks and direct card brand associations on its payment switch and routing platform, Paynuity provides plug-and-play solutions for credit/debit card issuers and/or merchant acquirers by enabling direct access to thousands of global banks and card associations to facilitate merchant services, card issuing, and digital banking.

Joining Paynuity at EchoPark Speedway this weekend is Travel Curious, a leading B2B travel technology provider.

Travel Curious’s Unified Experiences Platform (TM) enables hotels, travel providers and loyalty programs to seamlessly integrate experiences into their offering, driving differentiation, deeper engagement and incremental value.

Travel Curious is a leading B2B travel technology provider in the experiences industry and is the unifying infrastructure connecting distinctive supply — including live entertainment, major league sporting events, theme parks, tours, attractions, and experiences —with global demand through a fully integrated, end-to-end platform.

“We’re proud of the momentum we’ve built to start the 2026 season,” said Wade Moore, president of AM Racing. “In just the first two races, we’ve introduced four new marketing partners to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, which speaks to the strength of our program and the value this platform provides.

“Bringing companies like Paynuity and Travel Curious into the sport — and giving them a competitive, high-visibility opportunity right out of the gate — is something we take a lot of pride in, and we are looking forward to the weekend.”

The Statesville, N.C.-based organization returns to the 1.54-mile quad oval on the strength of two top-13 finishes at the Georgia hybrid superspeedway in 2025, highlighted by a 10th-place effort last February that helped propel the team to back-to-back top-10 finishes to open the season.

Sanchez, a graduate of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program, will make his third NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at EchoPark Speedway as he looks to deliver AM Racing its first series victory in the organization’s milestone 101st start.

The Miami, Fla. native burst onto the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series scene last July, leading 18 laps en route to his first NASCAR National Series victory after starting 11th. The breakthrough triumph vaulted the rookie driver into his first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Playoff appearance.

“EchoPark Speedway is a place that’s been good to me. I’ve won there before, and AM Racing showed last season that this team can be competitive there,” offered Sanchez.

“We had strong speed at Daytona to start the year, and we’re proud to represent two new marketing partners — Paynuity and Travel Curious — this weekend. The focus now is building on that momentum and putting ourselves in contention when it matters Saturday night.”

AM Racing will field a single entry this weekend at EchoPark Speedway after entering a second car for just the third time in the organization’s history last weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The team’s No. 52 Ford Mustang is scheduled to return to competition at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on March 7, 2026.

﻿The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the second of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Qualifying will be held on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. All times are Eastern (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multifaceted motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, the organization prides itself on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

Entering its 11th year of competition, AM Racing will compete across NASCAR’s national and developmental ranks during the 2026 season.