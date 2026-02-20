Young’s Motorsports EchoPark Speedway NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway | Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Primary Partner(s): Pella Window & Door of Georgia

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2026 Driver Points Position: 10th

2026 Owner Points Position: 10th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: In November 2025, Ryan Ellis was announced as Young’s Motorsports’ full-time driver in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the organization enters its third season of competition.

In a significant step for 2026, Young’s Motorsports will transition its flagship No. 02 — long synonymous with the organization’s success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time, underscoring the team’s continued growth at the national level.

Ellis will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro across the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Saturday evening’s Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway and culminating with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

● About Ryan: A respected veteran in the NASCAR garage, Ellis joins Young’s Motorsports with more than a decade of experience across NASCAR’s national ranks, including competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 35-year-old Virginia native is coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish in 2025 and looks to build on that momentum while continuing to expand his résumé, which includes 164 career starts in series competition.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and versatility both behind the wheel and in the garage, Ellis aims to apply his experience to elevate Young’s Motorsports’ competitive presence in its third season of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● All-Aboard!: For the second of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Pella Window & Door of Georgia as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday evening’s 163-lap event.

Pella Window & Door of Georgia is a local, family-owned and operated distributor of Pella products, providing sales, installation, and service backed by Pella Corporation and supported by some of the strongest warranties in the industry.

Serving customers throughout much of the state of Georgia, Pella Window & Door of Georgia, supports residential replacement, remodeling, and new construction projects, as well as commercial applications.

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series EchoPark Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s first race of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season from the Hampton, Ga. track will mark Ellis’ seventh career start at the 1.54-mile quad oval.

In his previous six Atlanta starts, Ellis’s best result occurred during the 2025 edition of the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250, where he earned a track-best 18th, driving for DGM Racing.

Overall, he holds an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series average finish of 22.2 at the famed hybrid speedway oval.

In addition to his six NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, Ellis also has one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the track previously known as Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in the 2021 FR8 Auctions 200, driving for Team Reaume.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, February 21, for the second race of the 2026 season as part of a triple-header weekend at EchoPark Speedway.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will also compete Saturday in the FR8 208, before the NASCAR Cup Series headlines Sunday, February 22, with the Autotrader 400.

Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports look to build on early-season momentum as the No. 02 team continues its push through the 33-race campaign.

With all three of NASCAR’s national series sharing the spotlight, the weekend provides another opportunity for Ellis to strengthen his position in the championship standings and showcase the organization’s continued growth at the national level.

● Ryan Ellis NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Atlanta, Ellis has 165 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best sixth-place finish after starting 32nd in the 2026 edition of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2012 debut, Ellis has averaged a 26.4 finish in series competition, including the past three seasons running full-time.

● Daytona International Speedway | United Rentals 300 Race Recap: In a new era for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with its new entitlement partner, the 2026 season kicked off at the World Center of Racing on Saturday, February 14.

In his Young’s Motorsports debut, Ryan Ellis qualified his No. 02 Tablo TV Chevrolet on speed for the first of 33 races on the 2026 schedule.

From the drop of the green flag, Ellis and crew chief Eddie Troconis remained committed to the team’s strategy of positioning themselves for the closing laps of the 120-lap race.

The plan proved effective as Ellis navigated early carnage at the start-finish line and avoided multiple incidents throughout the action-packed superspeedway event.

The disciplined execution allowed Ellis to contend for a career-best NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series finish, capitalizing on late-race momentum to secure a sixth-place result to open the season.

The finish marked Young’s Motorsports’ best series performance at the 2.5-mile superspeedway since its debut in February 2024.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Ellis as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief, engineer and industry veteran Eddie Troconis.

On Saturday night, he will be crew chief in his 23rd NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 22 races, he has two top-10 finishes, most recently in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The season’s second race will be his third tango at EchoPark Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at EchoPark Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fifth start in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at EchoPark Speedway.

In the organization’s four previous races, the team has earned a track-best 17th-place finish during the 2024 edition of the Focused Health 250, with rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

Last year, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team showed incredible pace during both the spring and summer events in the Peach State, but their progress was eliminated after being collected in two late-race accidents with driver Anthony Alfredo.

In Atlanta, its four previous starts have resulted in an average starting position of 28.3 and an average finish of 26.0.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the team has made 21 starts at Atlanta in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2015, producing a 22.0 average finish.

That stretch is highlighted by a team-best 10th-place result with Austin Dillon in the 2018 Active Pest Control 200.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 67 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 25.8 and an average finish of 23.4.

Ryan Ellis Pre-Race Quotes:

On EchoPark Speedway: “EchoPark Speedway is such a unique place because it really is that hybrid superspeedway. You’ve got the drafting and pack intensity like Daytona or Talladega, but the handling side of it still matters a lot.

“You have to be aggressive in the draft, but disciplined with your moves. It puts a premium on communication with your spotter and your crew chief all race long.

On Pella Window & Door of Georgia Continued Partnership: “I’m incredibly thankful to have Pella Window & Door of Georgia return as the primary sponsor for our race at EchoPark Speedway.

“Over the past few years, our partnership with Pella has grown into something much bigger than just a logo on the car.

“Since we first met in 2023, I feel like we have built genuine relationships and friendships with the Pella of Georgia team, and their continued belief and support mean a ton to me.”

On Daytona International Speedway Finish: “Daytona was a great way to start the season for our No. 02 team. We focused on execution all week, qualified on speed and stayed committed to our strategy during the race.

“At a place like Daytona, that’s not always easy to do. To come out of there with a strong finish and solid points says a lot about this group.

It builds confidence and momentum, and it shows what we’re capable of when we put a full race together.”

On 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Goals: “Our goal for 2026 and beyond is simple — keep improving every weekend and build something sustainable together.

“Young’s Motorsports has been putting in the work to establish itself in this series, and I want to help take that next step. If we can stay consistent, run competitively every week, and continue to close the gap to the front, the results will follow. It’s about progress, chemistry, and execution. I’m ready to get started!”

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nick Leitz

Primary Partner(s): Precision Measurements Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2026 Driver Points Position: N/A

2026 Owner Points Position: 22nd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: Young’s Motorsports continues its campaign in the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, aiming to make an immediate impact with its second full-time entry, continuing this weekend at EchoPark Speedway.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series part-time driver Nick Leitz will pilot the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the second of 33 races on the 2026 schedule.

About Nick: A relatively new face across NASCAR’s national series, Leitz has been quickly and quietly building a resume with plenty of experience and diversity.

With a healthy presence in the Late Model scene in the northeast, the Chesapeake, Va. native graduated to the NASCAR scene in 2022 and has been running a limited schedule since.

Last season, Leitz made a solo start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series for Young’s Motorsports at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, while also campaigning a 13-race schedule in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for SS-GreenLight Racing.

The Virginian opened the 2026 NASCAR season with a career-best 11th-place finish in the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, driving the No. 5 for TRICON Garage in his ninth series’ start.

● All-Aboard!: For the second of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Precision Measurements Inc. as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday evening’s 163-lap event.

Precision Measurements Inc. (PMI) is a full service Land Surveying firm, established in 1995, providing surveying services statewide, nationwide and internationally with offices in Virginia Beach, Newport News, Richmond and Chantilly, Virginia as well as Columbia, Maryland.

PMI is currently licensed to perform surveying services in Virginia, West Virginia, District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

● Nick Leitz O’Reilly Auto Parts Series EchoPark Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s first race of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season from the Hampton, Ga., track will mark Leitz’s fifth career start at the 1.54-mile quad oval.

In his previous five Atlanta starts Leitz’s best result occurred during the 2024 edition of the Focused Health 250, where he earned a track-best 20th, driving for DGM Racing.

Overall, he holds an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series average finish of 23.0 at the famed hybrid speedway oval.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, February 21, for the second race of the 2026 season as part of a triple-header weekend at EchoPark Speedway.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will also compete Saturday in the FR8 208, before the NASCAR Cup Series headlines Sunday, February 22, with the Autotrader 400.

With all three of NASCAR’s national series sharing the spotlight, the weekend provides another opportunity for Young’s Motorsports to strengthen its position in the championship owner standings and showcase their continued growth at the national level.

● Nick Leitz NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Atlanta, Leitz has 20 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th-place finish after starting 28th in the 2025 edition of the United Rentals 250 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for SS-GreenLight Racing.

Since his 2023 debut, he has averaged a 27.3 finish in series competition.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Leitz as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday night, he will be the crew chief in his 164th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 163 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s first race will be his eighth tango at EchoPark Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Nick Leitz Pre-Race Quote:

On Joining Young’s Motorsports for EchoPark Speedway: “I’m really excited to be back with Young’s Motorsports this weekend at EchoPark Speedway, especially making my first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start with the team.

“Coming off an 11th-place finish in the Truck race at Daytona last weekend, I feel like we’ve got some good momentum to build on.

﻿“Atlanta’s hybrid superspeedway style really puts an emphasis on discipline and execution in the draft, so if we stay smart, avoid trouble and put ourselves in position late, we’ll have a shot at a strong finish.”

Race Information:

The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the second of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Qualifying will be held on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. All times are Eastern (ET).