2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Echo Park Speedway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: ECHO PARK SPEEDWAY

Event: Fr8 Racing 208 (135 laps / 208 miles)

Round: 2 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Echo Park Speedway

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Date & Time: Saturday, February 21 | 1:30 PM ET

No. 42 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Tyler Reif | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski



Start: 27th

Stage 1: 24th

Stage 2: 19th

Finish: 17th

Driver Points: 27th

Owner Points: 19th

Key Takeaway: Tyler Reif and the AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics team had a smooth day in the second race of the season. During his first start on a mile-and-a-half track, Reif learned several valuable lessons about the aerodynamics involved in Truck Series racing. The rookie kept the No. 42 Chevy in one piece and began to move forward at the end of the time-shortened event. He ultimately crossed the line in 17th-place.

Tyler Reif’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I learned a ton out there today. If I could go back and change the start of the race, I would because I think that losing the pack in stage one was definitely not the right thing to do. I just wanted to keep the truck clean and bring it home in one piece so I could put something in my notebook for when we come back next year. There’s not a scratch on our Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevy and I’m happy with that. I’m looking forward to racing here again next time, but am really excited to go to St. Pete next week and hopefully run a little closer to the front.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

No. 44 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Pérez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 9th

Stage 1: 7th

Stage 2: 8th

Finish: 15th

Driver Points: T-6th

Owner Points: T-12th

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the Acceptance Insurance team brought a fast truck to Atlanta and made noise throughout the day. After starting in ninth, Pérez de Lara moved into the top-five quickly in stage one. The No. 44 pit crew shined bright and performed when it mattered, completing the fastest four-tire stop of the day. Towards the end of the race, Pérez de Lara slid back in the running order, but overall had a good points day in 15th-place.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a really strong race today. I feel like I made some of the right moves and that helped us stay up front for the whole race. I just wish we could have executed better overall to finish higher, but I’m happy with the result. We got stage points to help us out, and we’re continuing to build on our momentum on the No. 44 team. Huge thanks to everyone at Acceptance Insurance, Team Chevy, and Niece Motorsports for their support; I’m looking forward to St. Pete next weekend.”

About Acceptance Insurance: Acceptance Insurance is a proud member of Confie, the largest personal lines agency in the U.S. We believe in investing in the communities we serve by offering affordable insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Our agents and team members uphold our values, which include promoting excellence, responsibility and caring.

Acceptance has been in business for over 50 years. We have over 700 agents in over 288 neighborhood locations ready to give you the service, respect and savings you deserve. We come to you so you can find the solutions you need, regardless of your background and driving record. We offer easy solutions to meet your unique needs.

No. 45 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 5th

Stage 1: 14th

Stage 2: 2nd

Finish: 9th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 6th

Key Takeaway: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the J.F. Electric team contended for the win in Atlanta, but came up short at the end. Stenhouse Jr. qualified inside the top-five and drove methodically all day long. By keeping his truck up front throughout most of the race, Stenhouse Jr. was in position to make moves late in the going. The No. 45 took the lead with just a handful of laps to go, but lacked help in the draft to capitalize. The team took home a ninth-place finish and notched their second top-10 in a row.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I really wish we had the No. 99 (Ben Rhodes) stay with us there at the finish. Him and I were working really well together towards the end of the race, but he bailed and went to the top. I think if he kept pushing, we could have cleared the No. 7 (Kyle Busch), or at least beat him to the line. So, that was a bummer being a sitting duck down the backstretch, but Phil Gould, Cody Efaw, and all these guys on the No. 45 team gave me a really good J.F. Electric Chevy. I’m bummed that we didn’t get it done, but I felt like we’ve had two strong races so far and I had a lot of fun. That was a blast.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

