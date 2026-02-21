Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Featured StoriesNASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Truck Series NewsRC NASCAR CupRC Truck Series
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Kyle Busch edges Carson Hocevar to win time-shortened race at EchoPark

By Briar Starr
6 Minute Read

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series made its second stop of the 2026 season at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race saw a thrilling conclusion to the time-shortened event.

Kyle Busch claimed his 68th career victory after fending off his Spire Motorsports teammate, Carson Hocevar, in the closing laps.

“Huge help from behind (Hocevar),” Busch said to FS1 in his victory lane interview. “Carson Hocevar was a great teammate today. Early on in the race, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, same old Carson.’

“But, as we got closer towards the end, we started working together. And we started being able to maneuver our way through the end of the second stage there.

“I was behind him pushing him and we were able to go forward. There at the end, he was my wingman. So if he gives me a hat, I might wear a hat. Thanks to HendrickCars.com, appreciate you guys. Thanks to Spire Motorsports, Gainebridge, (crew chief) Brian Petty, all these guys. It was great to have the family here and win one, and celebrate one in victory lane.”

Due to showers impacting the area early Saturday morning, the start of the Truck Series race was delayed. NASCAR implemented a rule called the “Adverse Conditions” rule. This meant that the race would end at 4:20 p.m. ET.

This was done due to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts race starting at 5 p.m./ET as part of the doubleheader on Saturday. In addition, the leader would receive the white flag at the next lap and end the race the following lap with no overtime finish.

Qualifying was held Friday afternoon in advance of Saturday’s race and saw Monroe, Georgia native Jake Garcia win the pole for the fourth time in his Truck Series career. Originally, stage lengths were made up of 40-40-55 for what was supposed to be the 135 lapper, but was cut short by 10 laps due to time constraints.

During the first stage, numerous incidents saw several spins with no cautions. One of those was Adam Andretti, who was making his series debut in the No.5 Tricon Garage Toyota Tundra. Andretti had a little trouble from the get-go getting loose in Turn 2. Just a few laps later on Lap 14, he would spin in the middle of Turns 3 and 4 while running in the 19th position. There was no caution for the spin.

Meanwhile, as Andretti was having his problems, Christian Eckes went behind the wall for driveshaft issues early in the going. At Lap 17, veteran Grant Enfinger had damage on his left front wheel and went down a lap to receive service on pit road. As the stage neared its end on Lap 34, Tanner Gray went spinning around before Turn 1, and no yellows were thrown there either.

As far as the action on the track, the leaders went single file by Lap 10 and saw Rhodes maintain the top spot over teammate Majeski and Busch. Just a few laps shy of the stage finish, Busch made a move past Majeski to move into the second spot. However, things began heating up with two laps to go. 2025 series champion Corey Heim returned to his first start of the year in the trucks and grabbed the stage victory after having a push from Majeski and passing Rhodes. Heim, Rhodes, Busch, Hocevar, Majeski, Stewart, Friesen, Andres Perez, Kaden Honeycutt, Daniel Hemric, and Gio Ruggiero rounded out the Top 10 finishers.

Stage 2 took place from laps 47 to 80 and saw many contenders have more trouble. At Lap 60, Majeski blew a right front tire and made a pit stop before returning to the track multiple laps down. Five laps later, Honeycutt also had a right front tire go down and came to pit road. Unfortunately, during the pit stop, he was penalized for driving through too many pit boxes.

As for Rhodes, he contended for the stage victory and was out front numerous times. However, trouble hit him with two laps to go in the stage as he would run out of gas on the backstretch and lose the lead, and ultimately go a lap down. Truck Series veteran, Friesen, assumed the lead during the process. Friesen received a challenge from Ricky Stenhouse Jr, but held on for the stage win. Friesen, Stenhouse Jr, Hocevar, Chandler Smith, Busch, Garcia, Ruggiero, Perez, Heim an Layne Riggs completed the Top 10.

Running short on time, the field went back green with the start of Stage 3 at Lap 87, with 48 laps to go. Friesen and Garcia were on the front row. However, Friesen’s lead was short-lived with Busch taking the top spot two laps later. The race was calm for a brief while. It seemed like they might be able to complete the 135 laps. But a caution came out with 35 laps to go for a wreck off Turn 4. Kris Wight, piloting the No. 81 machine, slid up and made contact with the No. 13 of Butcher when he slapped the wall off Turn 4, collecting Sutton in the process.

This slowed the race for several laps, and time became a growing concern to the field as there was roughly just nine minutes left for what would be the final restart of the race with 28 laps to go. Before that restart, however, Rhodes received the free pass and was back on the lead lap under caution.

Once the green flag flew, drivers wasted no time making things exciting. There were multiple challengers and multiple bold moves made in the closing laps and minutes of the event. A couple of those drivers were Busch, Hocevar, Stenhouse Jr, and Rhodes, just to name a few. In the final laps, Busch was passed for the lead for a brief period until he charged back and regained the top position with Hocevar behind him.

Despite having his teammate Hocevar helping him, Busch needed to hold off several challengers in hopes of grabbing the win. At Lap 125, which was the final lap of the race due to the adverse condition rule, the Las Vegas native indeed held off his competitors, including Hocevar, to nab his first Truck Series win of the season and his third consecutive at the track dating back to 2024.

Busch led four times for 37 laps en route to victory and won by a margin of victory of .114 seconds. There were three cautions for 18 laps and 14 lead changes among five different drivers.

Official Race Results Following The Fr8 Racing 208 at EchoPark Speedway.

  1. Kyle Busch led 37 laps
  2. Carson Hocevar
  3. Gio Ruggiero
  4. Ben Rhodes led 70 laps
  5. Corey Heim won Stage 1, led six laps
  6. Chandler Smith
  7. Jake Garcia led two laps
  8. John Hunter Nemechek
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  10. Justin Haley
  11. Ty Dillon
  12. Adam Andretti
  13. Daniel Dye
  14. Tyler Ankrum
  15. Andres Perez De Lara
  16. Brenden Queen
  17. Tyler Reif
  18. Kris Wright
  19. Mini Tyrell, 1 lap down
  20. Stewart Friesen won Stage 2, led 10 laps, 1 lap down
  21. Kaden Honeycutt, 2 laps down
  22. Grant Enfinger, 2 laps down
  23. Clayton Green, 2 laps down
  24. Josh Reaume, 2 laps down
  25. Frankie Muniz, 2 laps down
  26. Spencer Boyd, 5 laps down
  27. Layne Riggs, 6 laps down
  28. Ty Majeski, 6 laps down
  29. Tyler Tomassi, 6 laps down
  30. Tanner Gray, 9 laps down
  31. Cole Butcher, OUT, Accident
  32. Dawson Sutton, OUT, Accident
  33. Caleb Costner, OUT, Handling
  34. Daniel Hemric, OUT, Suspension
  35. Justin Carroll, OUT, Rear Gear
  36. Christian Eckes, OUT, Transmission

Up Next – The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads south to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the series debut at the Street of St. Petersburg, Saturday, February 28, live on FOX and MRN Radio at noon eastern.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Briar Starr
Briar Starr
Previous article
Tyler Reddick awarded Cup pole at Atlanta
Next article
Sheldon Creed capitalizes for first O’Reilly career victory at Atlanta

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend schedule - EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)
01:38
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Austin Hill achieves fourth O’Reilly victory in season opener at Daytona
02:30
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Busch holds off teammate Hocevar in a time-shortened race at EchoPark Speedway
01:49

Latest articles

Sheldon Creed capitalizes for first O’Reilly career victory at Atlanta

Andrew Kim -
The 2020 Truck Series champion from Alpine, California, led 17 of 163-scheduled laps and capitalized on a last-lap incident involving Austin Hill and Ross Chastain to achieve his first elusive career victory after 15 runner-up results.
Read more

TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Atlanta Post-Race Report – 02.21.26

Official Release -
Taylor Gray (ninth), Brandon Jones (10th) and Dean Thompson (11th) led Toyota with strong finishes in the second race of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season at EchoPark Speedway.
Read more

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Nick Sanchez Drivers To Third-Place Finish in NOAPS...

Official Release -
NICK SANCHEZ, No. 25 Paynuity/Travel Curious Ford Mustang Dark Horse – YOU DIDN’T HAVE ANY FRIENDS UP THERE, SO HOW DID YOU FINISH THIRD?
Read more

Spire Motorsports Fr8 Racing 208 Race Report

Official Release -
Kyle Busch earned his 68th victory in 181 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races in Saturday's Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category