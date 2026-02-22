Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Track News
Tyler Reddick celebrates his double-overtime victory in the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (Harold Hinson Photography)
TYLER REDDICK WINS THE AUTOTRADER 400 IN THRILLING DOUBLE-OVERTIME FINISH

By Official Release
5 Minute Read

Hampton, Ga. (Feb. 22, 2026) – Tyler Reddick drove into the Georgia sunset Sunday evening with sheet metal gone and history in hand.

Reddick survived a chaotic, crash-filled closing stretch and two overtime attempts to win the Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, becoming just the sixth driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win the first two races to open the season.

The victory marked a dramatic turnaround for the 23XI Racing driver, who went winless in 2025 before opening 2026 with back-to-back triumphs.

“That’s crazy! This place over the years puts on some amazing racing,” Reddick said. “We were back there in 30th when we got collected with the No. 11, and I just found a way to get back into the top five.”

Reddick’s victory punctuated the latest enthralling chapter of racing at EchoPark Speedway, which set a new track record for lead changes with 57 in Sunday’s Autotrader 400.

Stage 1 was largely clean and green, aside from a tire issue that forced Carson Hocevar to pit road. The opening segment featured the most lead changes in a first stage since the track’s reconfiguration, with drivers trading the top spot as the pack never seemed to break apart. Austin Cindric charged from 30th on the starting grid to win the stage, showing the true speed that Team Penske brought in his No. 2 Autotrader Ford.

Stage 2 set a fully different tone.

On Lap 82, a crash collected Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry, ending their days and causing minor damage to several others. The incidents continued on Lap 125 when Kyle Busch spun on the backstretch after contact from Noah Gragson and slammed the inside wall, head-on.

“That’s just what they all do, they run right through you,” Busch said at the infield care center. “That’s just kids these days.”

The stage ended with sparks and controversy. As the field raced toward the green-and-white checkered flag, Kyle Larson attempted to block Shane van Gisbergen. The move backfired, sending both cars spinning. Van Gisbergen slid through the grass while Larson took a hard hit to the outside wall.

“All my fault, obviously,” Larson said at the infield care center. “I wanted to cut distance the No. 97 was out of my corner mirror, so I hung a left and ran right into him.”

Amid the chaos, Bubba Wallace and William Byron drag raced to the line. As Larson’s car slid up the track, Wallace edged ahead at the time of caution to claim the Stage 2 victory.

The final stage delivered even more drama.

On Lap 224, a major crash on the frontstretch swept up several contenders, including Denny Hamlin, Reddick, Alex Bowman and Chris Buescher. Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota sustained significant right-front damage but continued.

The pivotal moment came on Lap 256 when a massive crash in Turn 3 triggered a red flag and set up overtime. William Byron, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Hamlin and others were collected in the melee.

“That one hurt…” Byron radioed as he slid into the wall.

After an extensive cleanup, the race headed to overtime — and the chaos was not finished.

On the first attempt, Hocevar tried to force a hole entering Turn 1, turning defending race winner Christopher Bell into the outside wall and bringing out another caution. That set up a second overtime restart and a final two-lap sprint to the checkered flag.

With his right-front fender missing from earlier damage, Reddick fought through the closing laps and pulled clear to secure the win.

“I feel bad for Bubba obviously because he had an unbelievable day, but I’m so proud of Tyler,” said 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan. “The guys work so hard, this is the fruit of their labor. For us to win the first two races says a lot about our team.”

Wallace, who led late and won Stage 2, settled for eighth.

“Unfortunate, but man, what a race car we had today,” Wallace said. “I hate that we didn’t get the win, but still a good finish.”

Hocevar, who finished fourth, acknowledged his aggressive approach in the closing laps.

“We’re really good this year at getting to the white flag leading,” Hocevar said. “I was taking every run, I’m sure I owe people apologies.”

Chase Briscoe finished second, followed by Ross Chastain in third. Hocevar and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top five.

As the sun dipped below Turns 1 and 2 at EchoPark Speedway, Reddick climbed from his bruised and battered car with another major victory, and early control of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series points standings.

The NASCAR action will return to EchoPark Speedway for summer night racing during the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend July 10-12. Tickets for that race weekend are available at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

Unofficial Autotrader 400 Results:

  1. Tyler Reddick
  2. Chase Briscoe
  3. Ross Chastain
  4. Carson Hocevar
  5. Daniel Suarez
  6. Shane van Gisbergen
  7. Zane Smith
  8. Bubba Wallace
  9. Ryan Preece
  10. Ryan Blaney
  11. Chase Elliott
  12. AJ Allmendinger
  13. Denny Hamlin
  14. Noah Gragson
  15. Chris Buescher
  16. Ty Dillon
  17. Brad Keselowski
  18. Joey Logano
  19. John Hunter Nemechek
  20. Michael McDowell
  21. Christopher Bell
  22. Cole Custer
  23. Alex Bowman
  24. Erik Jones
  25. Todd Gilliland
  26. Austin Cindric
  27. Cody Ware
  28. William Byron
  29. Austin Dillon
  30. Connor Zilisch
  31. JJ Yeley
  32. Kyle Larson
  33. Riley Herbst
  34. Kyle Busch
  35. BJ McLeod
  36. Ricky Stenhouse
  37. Ty Gibbs
  38. Josh Berry

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

Atlanta’s Night Race returns with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday night, July 12, 2026. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best duel under the lights on EchoPark Speedway’s challenging high banks.

The rising stars of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series bring the action Saturday night in the Focused Health 250 on July 11.

Adding even higher stakes to the weekend is NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Tournament. Eight of NASCAR’s stars will compete head-to-head in the bracket-style elimination tournament – four will leave EchoPark Speedway with a chance to claim the $1 million prize.

More information on the July 11–12 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at EchoParkSpeedway.com.

About EchoPark Speedway:

EchoPark Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga. Since 1960, EchoPark Speedway has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and fall each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, EchoPark Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything in between.

For more information on EchoPark Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit EchoParkSpeedway.com.

