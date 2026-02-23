Craig Morgan Performing Pre-Race Concert at Straight Talk Wireless 500

Country music hitmaker and Army Reserve soldier will set the tone for the thrilling conclusion of Phoenix Raceway’s Spring Weekend on Sunday, March 8

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Feb. 23, 2026) – Phoenix Raceway announced today that country music hitmaker and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan will deliver a special pre-race concert prior to the Straight Talk Wireless 500 on Sunday, March 8. Morgan’s signature sound will set the tone for the rumble of NASCAR Cup Series engines during its first of two races this season at the iconic, one-mile doglegged oval.

“We can’t wait to have Craig Morgan perform for our fans,” said Latasha Causey, president of Phoenix Raceway. “His music, his story, and his commitment to our country reflect the passion and pride our fans bring to Phoenix Raceway every race weekend. We’re thrilled to welcome him for what will be a powerful and memorable start to the Straight Talk Wireless 500.”

A singer, author, actor, and soldier, Morgan is one of country music’s most respected and enduring voices. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has amassed 2.5 billion+ streams, charted 25+ songs on Billboard, and created a catalog that has become the soundtrack to American life. His signature hits—“Redneck Yacht Club,” “Almost Home,” “International Harvester,” “Soldier,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” and the faith-filled “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost” — blend heart, grit, and authenticity, resonating with fans of all generations.

Morgan’s latest release, American Soundtrack (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville), continues that tradition, with six powerful tracks infused with his unmistakable faith and patriotism. In 2008, he received one of country music’s highest honors with induction into the Grand Ole Opry.

Before stardom, Morgan served 17 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve and, in 2023, reenlisted in the Army Reserve, continuing his service as a Chief Warrant Officer 2. A tireless advocate for America’s military, he has completed nearly two dozen overseas trips to perform for the troops, is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame, and is a recipient of the USO Merit Award. In 2018, he was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal—one of the Department of the Army’s highest civilian honors—for his dedication to service members worldwide. He remains deeply committed to supporting active-duty and veteran communities through organizations including Operation Finally Home and the USO.

In addition to his music, Morgan is the author of the emotional and inspiring memoir God, Family, Country, which chronicles his remarkable life and service, sharing never-before-told stories and the values that guide him: faith, family, and country.

Fans attending the Straight Talk Wireless 500 can look forward to a high-energy, heartfelt pre-race performance that perfectly complements the intensity of NASCAR Cup Series action at Phoenix Raceway—where engines roar, legends race, and country music sets the tone for an unforgettable Sunday.

The race will be the grand finale of a high-octane weekend of racing at Phoenix Raceway, March 5-8. Action begins Thursday, March 5, with the ARCA Menards Series race, followed by Friday, March 6, featuring NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NTT INDYCAR Series practice and qualifying.

The excitement continues Saturday, March 7, with the NTT INDYCAR Series’ Good Ranchers 250, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ GOVX 200.

Tickets for the Spring weekend are going fast, and fans are encouraged to act now to secure their seats by visiting www.phoenixraceway.com.

