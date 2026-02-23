INDYCAR Prepares for Another Historic Championship Season on FOX Sports

Competition Updates, Race for Milestones To Begin on Streets of St. Petersburg for NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Feb. 23, 2026) – With a record four races in March, there has never been a faster-paced start to an NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, and the 2026 championship begins Sunday, March 1, at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

A return to historic Phoenix Raceway, a can’t-miss and much-anticipated inaugural event on the Streets of Arlington and another trip to the picturesque and physically demanding Barber Motorsports Park will set the stage for another record-making 2026 season.

For the first time since 2014, North America’s premier open-wheel series will feature an 18-race championship. For the second year, FOX Sports will provide coverage of all on-track sessions, including all 18 races scheduled to air on FOX. With two additional appearances on broadcast television during PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying on May 16-17 ahead of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, FOX will provide a record 20 network windows for “The Fastest Racing on Earth.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the only premier motorsport series in North America with all races broadcasting on network television. All INDYCAR programming also streams live on FOX One and the FOX Sports app.

“Coming off a 2025 season of massive and historic growth with FOX Sports, 2026 has all the makings of another incredible year,” INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles said. “The addition of new events at Phoenix, Arlington, Markham and Washington D.C., combined with integration around this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ on FOX, will provide even greater opportunity to showcase the ultra-competitive, wheel-to-wheel racing and dynamic driver personalities that the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is known for.

“We cannot wait to see what happens during the 2026 championship and the battle for the Astor Challenge Cup, beginning with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”

Milestones in the Making

Drivers will take aim at several milestones throughout the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The next first-time winner in the series will mark the 300th all-time race winner in the history of the INDYCAR SERIES.

Four-time series champion and winner of three consecutive titles, Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing, looks to become only the second driver to win four consecutive championships, joining Sebastien Bourdais in 2007.

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing will attempt to extend all-time records for:

Seasons with a win (23)

Consecutive seasons with a win (21)

Consecutive starts (356)

Starts (419)

Podiums (145)

Top fives (216)

Will Power, who joined Andretti Global starting this season, looks to extend his all-time record for pole positions earned (71).

Several other drivers are on pace to make a milestone 100th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES race start:

Palou: scheduled at Phoenix Raceway

Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing): scheduled at Streets of Arlington

Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing): scheduled at Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske): scheduled for Milwaukee Mile race 1

Doubling Down on the Streets

INDYCAR is updating the race tire usage requirements for all street circuit events in 2026. Beginning with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, teams will be required to use:

One set of primary compound tires

Two sets of alternate compound tires (one more than previously required)

There are no requirements in terms of new (sticker) sets of tires used in the race. The two completed laps needed to satisfy the tire requirement rule, where one lap must begin once the Green Flag has been displayed to the Race Leader (Rule 15.3.3.2.3.) for each of the three sets (Rule 15.3.3.2.) remains in effect.

The update challenges drivers and teams to compete with a more varied strategy choice on higher drop-off (alternate) Firestone race tires, which INDYCAR believes will bring race quality to an even higher level and create even more wheel-to-wheel action.

Ultimately, doubling the use of street circuit alternate tires, which Firestone has designed to have less drop-off in 2026, strives to ensure an all-out driving on the limit, a thrilling and entertaining product for fans that generates even more strategic challenges.

“INDYCAR is always looking into ways to improve the quality of what is already exceptional on-track action,” INDYCAR Senior Vice President, Competition and Operations Mark Sibla said. “This street circuit update will challenge drivers and strategists alike and provide an avenue for even more memorable wheel-to-wheel action at our fan-favored street events in 2026.”

Process and Practice

INDYCAR is also updating late-race procedures for 2026. To generate more lead-lap battles in the closing stages of races, the lap windows – in which cars that are a lap down to the leader and moved to the rear of the field before restarts – will be expanded at almost all races.

Additionally, updates to NTT INDYCAR SERIES road and street course practices include:

Practice 2 will now mirror the “group” format of Practice 1, where the field is split by odd and even numbered pit boxes. All cars will receive an initial 40-minute practice segment before the start of two 12-minute group segments.

With the change to Practice 2, qualifying groups will now be determined by the qualifying results from the previous 2026 race (2025 championship entrant points for the season opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg).

Traditional pre-race “warmup” sessions will expand from 25 to 30 minutes in 2026. FOX Sports’ coverage of warmup sessions will also increase to robust one-hour telecasts.

In collaboration with Dallara, INDYCAR is mandating the use of superspeedway tire ramp flaps for all sessions at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including the Indianapolis 500.

The carbon fiber flaps, connected to the aerodynamic “ramps” located directly in front of the rear tires, are a continuation in the effort to increase aero stability of cars and will deploy – rising from the aft area of the flap – to disrupt air flow “lift” during a spin.

“Dallara is a tremendous partner and have joined us to closely examine spins that have occurred over the last few years at IMS,” INDYCAR Director of Aerodynamic Development Engineering Tino Belli said. “This update to the rear tire ramps has proven in computational fluid dynamics testing to decrease, by nearly 9 percent, the likelihood of a car at speed ‘lifting’ after a 180-degree spin. We are always evaluating safety and, from a car perspective, believe this is an effectual development for a superspeedway.”

Use of these new tire ramp flaps will be required beginning at the Indy 500 Open Test on April 28-29 at IMS.

Additionally, oval testing at IMS performed by “500” champions Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato in October 2025 validated the performance of Performance Friction Corporation’s speedway-specific brake configuration. In recent Indy 500s, incidents have occurred where drivers have struggled to slow or control their cars coming off Turn 4 and entering pit lane. The new brake configuration is more predictable and responsive, increasing safety.

What’s NXT: Larger Field, More Opportunities on FOX Sports for INDY NXT

An era of unprecedented exposure continues for INDYCAR’S development series, INDY NXT by Firestone, as a record 17 races will air on live television. Last year marked the first year a full INDY NXT season was available on live TV. In 2026, 15 of the 17 championship rounds will air on FOX Sports’ FS1, with two airing on FS2.

Once again this season, all INDY NXT practice and qualifying sessions also will air on a combination of FS1, FS2, the FOX One and the FOX Sports app.

The 17-race schedule includes a series-record-tying four races in March and the addition of three new doubleheader weekends as the series looks to better prepare drivers and team personnel for the skills required to advance to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

For the second consecutive season, a growing paddock will compete for the championship, with 24 drivers representing 11 countries beginning the season on the Streets of St. Petersburg. It is the most entries to start a season since 2009 (27 entries).

Team lineups again will be a key storyline, with eight powerhouse organizations helping fuel the series’ competitive balance and championship intrigue. AJ Foyt Racing will make its second foray in INDY NXT and first full-time effort since 2004.

Cusick Morgan Motorsports competes in INDY NXT for the first time, fielding two cars in the championship. Chip Ganassi Racing enters its second consecutive season and expands to four cars this season.

Additionally, Cape Motorsports powered by ECR marks ECR’s debut in the INDY NXT paddock, entering two cars into the championship. Juncos Hollinger Racing also returns for its 10th season in INDY NXT.

“The 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season reflects the momentum our series has built over the past few years, with an expanded number of races that deliver more competition, more chances for drivers to sharpen their race craft and more value for the series overall,” INDY NXT director Kirk Dooley said. “That added on-track action comes alongside growth in car counts and new teams joining the grid, making 2026 one of our most exciting seasons yet.”

From a rules perspective, group qualifying sessions on road and street courses have been updated to 10-minute sessions, with the provision of one clock stoppage should a red flag occur in each group. The updated timing format more closely matches that of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and continues the series’ integration with INDYCAR, which began in 2022.

The pathway to North America’s premier open-wheel series once again features a total purse of just over $1 million. The series champion will receive $850,000 to be applied to a rookie oval test, the Indy 500 Open Test and Rookie Orientation Program, an entry for the 2027 Indianapolis 500 and an entry for an additional NTT INDYCAR SERIES event.

INDYCAR’s worldwide direct-to-consumer streaming platform, INDYCAR LIVE, has access to a full library of archived INDY NXT practices, qualifying sessions, races and additional content. 2026 INDY NXT sessions and races will stream live in certain countries and territories. More information is available .

Coverage of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season debut at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg begins at noon ET Sunday, March 1 on FOX. A Spanish-language version will be available on FOX Deportes.

INDY NXT by Firestone’s season opener begins earlier that day on the Streets of St. Petersburg at 10 a.m. ET on FS1.

The award-winning INDYCAR Radio Network also will provide coverage throughout the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT seasons with audio available via SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.