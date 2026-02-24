Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Alliance Driveaway Solutions to make 2026 Season Debut with Jeremy Clements Racing at COTA

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is pleased to announce that Alliance Driveaway Solutions will return as a primary sponsor for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Parts Series season, beginning this weekend at COTA. The partnership kicks off with the Focused Health 250, scheduled for Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the 2.4-mile road course at Circuit of the Americas.

Alliance will be the main sponsor for eight additional races this season and will also appear as an associate sponsor all year long. You can spot the Alliance Driveaway Solution #51 machine at these remaining races in the 2026 season:
Phoenix, Las Vegas, Rockingham, Texas, Nashville, San Diego, Gateway, and Phoenix2.

“We’re so proud to continue our partnership with LJ & Tate from Alliance Driveaway Solutions and have them back on board for 2026. They’ve been an incredible partner to our team, and having their continued support means a lot to me and everyone at JCR,” said Clements. “COTA is a demanding track, but if we execute, I believe we can contend for a strong finish and get the 2026 season back on track.” Clements went on to say.

Also joining as yearly associate sponsors: All Weather Power Equipment, Spartan Waste, Rapid Fired Pizza, Sherfick Companies, Elite Towing, Tools4painting, Zmax, Carolina Driveline, Matman Designs, The Racing Warehouse, Nordic Logistics, and Dialed In focused Energy.

RACE PREVIEW
Track: Circuit of the Americas
Date: Saturday, February 28th, 2026
Broadcast Information: TV – 3:00 pm EST on The CW

FAST FACTS
Best Start 24th – 2024
Best Finish 14th – 2023
6th career start at Circuit of the Americas

JCR TEAM
Crew Chief: Matt Weber
Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Follow Jeremy and the team on all social media platforms and stay updated on Race weekend.
X: @JClements51 @JCR_Clements51
Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing
Instagram: @jclements51 @jeremyclementsracing

ABOUT ALLIANCE DRIVEAWAY SOLUTIONS
Alliance Driveaway Solutions has over 18 years of experience in the heavy truck and transportation industry. We operate in all 48 states and Canada. No distance is too far. We excel in ensuring that our customers are more than satisfied with their shipments. At Alliance Driveaway Solutions, we don’t treat you as just a customer; we treat you as an operating partner. Our advanced state-of-the-art dispatch system ensures that we are with you every step of the way. Alliance Driveaway is American-owned and operated. Visit Alliancedriveway.com for more information.

