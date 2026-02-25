Charbroil Named Entitlement Sponsor for May 23 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race

As part of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Memorial Day Weekend slate of racing, Charbroil 300 brings fan activations and fun to the Charbroil 300 Saturday, May 23

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 25, 2026) — One of America’s most iconic grilling brands is bringing the heat to the racetrack just in time to kick off the summer season at America’s Home for Racing. Charbroil has been named the entitlement sponsor for the May 23 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Charbroil 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This multi-year partnership will bring Charbroil front and center for one of the most anticipated weekends on the motorsports calendar, as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes on America’s Home for Racing as part of NASCAR’s crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 weekend.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Charbroil as the entitlement sponsor of the Charbroil 300,” said Matt Long, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Vice President of Corporate Sales. “Charbroil isn’t just putting its name on the race — they’re committed to engaging fans all weekend long. Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway is all about tradition, patriotism and unforgettable experiences and Charbroil is the perfect partner to help bring that to life.”

In true backyard-meets-Victory Lane fashion, the winner of the Charbroil 300 will not only take home the coveted race trophy, but also a brand-new Charbroil grill — bringing the celebration from the track straight to the backyard.

Charbroil will join the Charlotte Motor Speedway family with plans for an active, fan-focused presence throughout race weekend, including on-site activations and brand integrations designed to engage fans across the property.

“As America’s #1 gas grill brand, Charbroil is proud to partner with Charlotte Motor Speedway as the entitlement sponsor this Memorial Day, a weekend that carries deep meaning across our country and marks a time when families and friends come together to honor our fallen soldiers,” said Thomas A. Penner, Group President, Outdoor Brands, LLC. “We are looking forward to showcasing the versatility of our 3-in-1 grill, griddle and charcoal system as fans gather throughout the weekend and honor those who have served.”

Last year’s spring O’Reilly Auto Parts showdown saw Charlotte-native William Byron cook the field to take the checkered flag. In 2026, veteran drivers like Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill will have their plates full battling competition from up-and-coming stars like William Sawalich, Jesse Love and Sammy Smith.

The Charbroil 300 marks a new chapter for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, pairing a new race entitlement sponsor and a new series title partner with the same unforgettable Memorial Day Weekend racing tradition at America’s Home for Racing, where rising stars and veteran contenders battle under the lights in a hard-fought 300-mile showdown.

Fans can purchase all Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets, including Saturday’s Charbroil 300, online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10.

ABOUT CHARBROIL®

Charbroil is a part of Outdoor Brands, LLC, the outdoor cooking division of the privately held W.C. Bradley Co., a leading manufacturer of outdoor cooking solutions, crafted to bring people together every day and focus on innovation, performance, and elevating the outdoor lifestyle experience. Since 1948, Charbroil has been a trailblazer in outdoor cooking, consistently delivering versatile solutions that support grillers of all levels—whether they prefer gas, electric, charcoal or on-the-go grilling. Charbroil products are designed to deliver maximum value and versatility, so people Get MORE. Grill MORE.® For more information, visit us online at Charbroil.com or via social media on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.