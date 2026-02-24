SUBURBAN PROPANE IGNITES ENTITLEMENT FOR BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY’S SPRING NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES RACE

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Feb. 24, 2026) – A powerful new era at Bristol Motor Speedway will be fueled by performance, precision and nearly a century of trusted energy leadership, as Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), surges into the spotlight as entitlement sponsor for the spring NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at the iconic Northeast Tennessee short track, it was announced today by speedway officials.

Further elevating one of the sport’s most electrifying weekends, the race will roar to life as the Suburban Propane 300 on Saturday night, April 11, 2026, on Bristol’s famed all-concrete, high-banked half-mile. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET, with television coverage on The CW and radio coverage provided by PRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

For nearly a century, Suburban Propane, a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, has fueled communities across America. Now, the company is fueling one of NASCAR’s most electrifying venues.

The commitment is Suburban Propane’s first race entitlement in NASCAR and it builds upon an expanding relationship with the sport. In January 2025, the company was named the Official Propane of Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR in a separate multi-year agreement, providing propane for the propane-powered track dryers across the circuit and supporting operations at Speedway Motorsports facilities.

“For nearly a century, Suburban Propane has fueled communities across America with safe, reliable energy,” said Nandini Sankara, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy and Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. “Our partnership with NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports, and our sponsorship of the Suburban Propane 300, reflects our shared commitment to performance and reliability. We’re proud to power track-drying equipment, support fueling of campgrounds and concession operations to delivering a safe, seamless race-day experience for fans nationwide.”

As the Official Propane of Speedway Motorsports, Suburban Propane supports 10 tracks across the country, including Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Echo Park Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. The company provides year-round support services to speedway operations staff and campers at each facility during NASCAR event weekends.

The Suburban Propane 300 is expected to feature a star-studded field eager to claim Bristol’s coveted gladiator sword. Among those entered are multi-time Bristol winner Justin Allgaier; veterans Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill and Harrison Burton; rising stars Jesse Love, Carson Kvapil and Taylor Gray; rookie Brent Crews; and last year’s race winner and defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson in the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

Adding another layer of intensity to the weekend, the race is part of NASCAR’s lucrative Dash 4 Cash program. Eligible drivers also will compete for a $100,000 bonus awarded to the highest-finishing qualified competitor. The top four finishers from the Suburban Propane 300 will become eligible to claim the bonus at the next O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Dash 4 Cash event at Kansas Speedway.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Suburban Propane as a race entitlement sponsor at Bristol, building on their tremendous partnership across all Speedway Motorsports tracks,” said Jerry Caldwell, President and General Manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “They play an important role in powering the Bristol experience from start to finish — from supporting our campers and concessions areas to helping keep our track race-ready. Their involvement helps us deliver the high-energy weekend our fans expect at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”

The April race weekend also includes the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race on April 10 and the tradition-rich Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 12.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Food City 500 weekend of races or any events at Bristol Motor Speedway, please visit the track’s website or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158. You can also purchase tickets at any neighborhood Food City store while supplies lasts.

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (“Suburban Propane”) is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 750 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment to Excellence – showcasing Suburban Propane’s nearly 100-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane’s commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane’s national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting propane and renewable propane as versatile, low-carbon energy solutions and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway, known as The Last Great Colosseum, sits in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line. The 0.533-mile concrete oval, with 28-degree banking, hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year, the tradition-rich Food City 500 weekend in April and the crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race Chase weekend in September. The venue has staged iconic moments such as the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech (NCAA-record 156,990 fans), the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds (MLB regular-season record crowd of 91,032), the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the rebirth of NASCAR Cup Series racing on dirt from 2021–2023 and sold-out concerts for Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney. Fans enjoy Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided screen video board. The adjacent Bristol Dragway is the home to the NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals, and the dragway can transform into the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre for music concerts. Opened in 1961 and acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 1996, BMS remains one of America’s most unique and versatile sports and entertainment destinations. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.