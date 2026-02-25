Furia Corsa Extends Partnership with Racing America

CHARLOTTE (February 25, 2026) — Furia Corsa continues its partnership with Racing America, extending its status as the Authorized Motorsport Preparation and Support Facility. Fans and competitors alike will come to recognize Furia Corsa’s imagery, with their brand present throughout Racing America events—including trackside banners, commercials on Racing America broadcasts and ads in Racing America Magazine.

“It’s great to continue to add to our portfolio of premium brands as partners for the 2026 season,” said Scott Duncan, Chief Partnership Officer of Racing America. “With Randall Green, the CEO of Furia Corsa and Green Wealth Management Group, this is another example of how we target and attract industry best-in-class partnerships that win on and off the track.”

Exotic and European automotive specialists based in Stuart, Fla., Furia Corsa offers a wide range of services for some of the most recognizable automotive brands, including repairs, performance upgrades, and fabrication. These services are also available for motorsports competitors, covering every aspect of car preparation to get a racer ready to hit the track.

When it comes to race day, performance, safety and reliability are everything to Furia Corsa. They not only perform a thorough nut and bolt check to ensure their client’s cars are ready, but they also work with top industry brands to provide FIA and SFI-compliant equipment to ensure the highest safety standards, and also ensure all safety components are up to competition specifications and installed properly. In addition, Furia Corsa also offers comprehensive racing prep service, including professional tire mounting and balancing, fluid changes, suspension setup services, and much more to give drivers every possible advantage on the track.

“We are excited to join Racing America for yet another year of partnership and a full calendar of premier wheel-to-wheel road racing,” said Jonathan Abrahamson, Marketing Director of Furia Corsa. “Racing America and its series, particularly SVRA and International GT, offer well-organized motorsport events for our customers to compete with similar-era cars. The IGT series is an especially good fit for us, as it is on brand with our expertise—getting late model exotics to perform their absolute best on the street or at the track. We want to bring back that age-old spirit of win on Sunday, sell on Monday.”

Furia Corsa customers will hit the track along with the rest of the Racing America competitors as the season kicks off at Sebring International Raceway, February 26-March 1. Racing America at Sebring will mark the first of 17 events for Racing America during the 2026 season.

About Furia Corsa: Furia Corsa LLC is an exotic automobile repair facility with a proven track record. Our technicians maintain, repair, upgrade, and restore the finest vehicles for everything from concours judging to high level motorsports. Located in Stuart, FL but servicing clients from all over the country – find out more at furiacorsa.com.

About Racing America: Racing America unites a leading owner and operator of motorsports events with a premier digital-first motorsports media platform. Its portfolio includes The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.), Ligier Junior Formula Championship (Ligier JFC), International GT (IGT), and the industry-leading event registration platform MotorsportReg.com.

Through RacingAmerica.TV and the 24/7 Racing America FAST Channel, the company delivers more than 250 live racing events annually, supported by a full production services arm, editorial division, and content distribution network. Blending racing tradition with innovation, Racing America connects drivers, teams, sponsors, and fans across professional and grassroots motorsports worldwide.

For more information, visit RacingAmerica.com.