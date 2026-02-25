Flying Lizard Motorsports Announces 2026 GT4 Campaign in SRO America

PHEONIX, Ariz., (February 25, 2026) – Flying Lizard Motorsports is set to return to GT4 competition in 2026, confirming entries in both the Pirelli GT4 America and GT America Powered by AWS championships. The 24-time team and series champions will once again field BMW machinery as they build on the momentum of a promising 2025 campaign with the return of Colorado MotorSport and drivers Craig and Zach Lumsden, and Kris Wilson.

“We are ready for the start of the 2026 season Craig, Zach, and Kris,” said Flying Lizard Program Manager Darren Law. “We have been testing during the off season and after getting their first taste of competition last year with a limited schedule, the trio showed great progress and delivered podium finishes at every race weekend they entered. Their performance and commitment shows great potential, and we are excited to support the continued growth and advancement of this program in the coming season. Additionally, our partnership with their group, Colorado Motorsport presents unique opportunities for expansion into other disciplines in racing that we are developing.”

Based in Maricopa, Arizona, Flying Lizard Motorsports continues its legacy as one of North America’s most accomplished professional sports car racing teams. For 2026, the team expands its partnership with Colorado MotorSport, which joined the Lizards for a partial season last year and now commits to a full-season effort across both championships.

In Pirelli GT4 America, Zach Lumsden and Kris Wilson reunite in the No. 413 BMW M4 GT4 (G82) EVO. The pairing quickly found success in their debut season together, earning a race two victory at VIR and closing out the year with a podium finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With a full season ahead, the duo enters 2026 focused on consistency and championship contention.

Craig Lumsden will contest the GT4 class of GT America Powered by AWS in the No. 610 BMW M4 GT4 (G82). After earning two podium finishes, and his first professional sports car racing podium, in his debut weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Lumsden looks to build on that breakthrough performance in his first full-season campaign.

While Colorado MotorSport returns with renewed commitment for a full-season program, Flying Lizard Motorsports will continue to lead the effort with the structure, preparation, and competitive focus that have defined its championship-winning legacy. The combined program reflects a shared dedication to steady development, disciplined execution, and meaningful progression throughout the season.

As the Lizards begin another year in GT4 competition, the focus is straightforward: build on last season’s momentum, compete consistently at the front, and continue strengthening a program that reflects the team’s long-standing reputation in professional sports car racing. The team will make additional announcements regarding 2026 racing plans in the coming months.

DRIVER QUOTES

Craig Lumsden

Colorado MotorSport is proud to announce its introduction into the SRO Motorsports racing series. In conjunction with Flying Lizard Motorsports, Colorado MotorSport is jumping right into its inaugural year competing in GT4 America and Pirelli GT4 America. Our race history has focused a lot on desert racing worldwide, but the focus now comes home to the US in our BMW M4 GT4 EVOs. We are proud to be working side by side with Flying Lizard and their entire great team.

Kris Wilson

I’m stoked to work with Craig and Zach again this season in SRO GT America and GT4 America. We dipped our toes in water last season with a view towards a full season this year. We have been working hard with the Flying Lizard Motorsports/Colorado MotorSport team over the winter getting prepared for the challenge.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Flying Lizard Motorsports is a premier motorsport team known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and success on the racing circuit. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Flying Lizard Motorsports has earned a formidable reputation as a powerhouse in the world of motorsports, boasting 24 championship titles and a legacy of podium finishes across North America and at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fueled by passion, expertise, and a relentless drive for perfection, the team continues to push boundaries and set new standards of performance in every competition it enters. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of professionals, Flying Lizard Motorsports remains at the forefront of motorsport innovation, delivering thrilling racing experiences and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

