NASCAR All-Star Race Format at Dover Motor Speedway Announced

All drivers will race in the first two segments, with lineups set by qualifying and the top 26 finishers from Segment 1 inverted for Segment 2.

The 200-lap final segment will feature 26 cars, with race winners, previous champions automatically locked in: remaining spots filled by results from the first two segments, and the final position awarded through the Fan Vote.

The new format puts the focus on on-track performance and fan involvement.

DOVER, Del. (Feb. 25, 2026) — The full format for the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway has been set, featuring a three-segment, 350-lap event that places every driver on track while rewarding race winners, past champions, and performance across the first two segments. The NASCAR All-Star Race will air live on FS1, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, with coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17.

“We’ve listened to our fans and worked closely with NASCAR to create a format that blends the tradition of a typical race weekend at The Monster Mile with the excitement and unpredictability that make the All-Star Race so special,” said Mike Tatoian, president of Dover Motor Speedway. “This format rewards performance, puts every driver on track on Sunday, and shines the spotlight on what Dover does best with high speeds and high levels of excitement. It’s going to make for an unforgettable All-Star Weekend!”

All-Star Weekend will feature a NASCAR tripleheader, including the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 on Friday, May 15 at 5 p.m. ET, marking the series’ first race at The Monster Mile since 2020, and the BetRivers 200 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET. It will mark the first time in NASCAR history that all three national series compete during All-Star Weekend.

For the first time in the 42-year history of the event, the battle for the $1 million prize will take place in the Northeast, bringing the race to a new region of race fans. Returning elements include driver eligibility requirements, the NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote, and the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge.

Qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge

All-Star qualifying will once again combine single-car qualifying with the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge on Saturday, May 16, and will set the starting lineup for the opening segment. Cars will take the green flag at the start-finish line, run one full lap at speed, then enter pit road on the second lap to complete a four-tire pit stop with no fuel before racing back to the checkered flag. Qualifying time will be measured as total elapsed time from green flag to checkered flag, with results setting the lineup for Segment 1.

The Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge will be contested during qualifying, with all entered teams eligible. The pit crew recording the fastest stop with no penalties will earn Pit Crew Challenge honors and select pit stalls for the All-Star Race.

Segment 1 and Segment 2

All drivers entered in the NASCAR All-Star Race will compete in both Segment 1 and Segment 2, starting at 1 p.m. Segment 1 will be lined up based on qualifying results and contested over 75 laps.

Segment 2 will also be 75 laps and will feature an inversion of the top 26 finishers from Segment 1, with the remainder of the field lining up based on their Segment 1 finishing positions. The lowest combined finishing positions from both Segments set the starting lineup for the Final Segment.

Final Segment

The final segment of the NASCAR All-Star Race will be 200 laps and will feature a 26-car field. Drivers eligible for the final NASCAR All-Star Race segment include those who have won a points event in either 2025 or 2026, drivers who have won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete full-time, and drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship and compete full-time. The remaining positions will be filled based on combined results from Segment 1 and Segment 2 until the field reaches 25 drivers. The 26th and final position will be awarded to the NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote winner. All laps will count in all three segments, with standard NASCAR race procedures in effect. During the final segment, a competition break will take place at or around Lap 225.

As of today, the drivers already locked in the All-Star Race include: William Byron, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Shane Van Gisbergen, Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Busch.

On-track activity for All-Star weekend will begin Friday with practice for all entrants and pit road practice. Saturday will feature All-Star qualifying and the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge, with Sunday’s schedule dedicated to the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Beyond the on-track action, All-Star Weekend will again feature Dover’s expansive Fan Zone, highlighted by MILES BEACH, presented by Visit Delaware. The beach-inspired experience transforms more than an acre of the Fan Zone with 600 tons of sand, a boardwalk setting and the 25-foot-tall lighthouse, along with live sea lions, shark and stingray exhibits, interactive attractions and family-friendly entertainment throughout the entire weekend. The World’s Largest Rubber Duck will also return to tower over The Monster Mile for the third straight year, adding to one of NASCAR’s most electric Fan Zones. Additional Fan Zone attractions and elements will be shared as race weekend approaches.

For the latest updates, schedules, and additional announcements, fans are encouraged to visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com and follow Dover Motor Speedway on social media.

ABOUT DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Since 1969, Dover Motor Speedway has earned its reputation as one of NASCAR’s most demanding venues. Known as The Monster Mile and billed as the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval, the high-banked concrete track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and nine degrees on the straightaways, creating intense, high-speed competition that has tested the sport’s best for more than five decades.

NASCAR TICKETS

Tickets for NASCAR All-Star Weekend are available at DoverMotorSpeedway.com, including options such as the Monster Bundle and Ultimate Fan Pass. Fans can also purchase tickets for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 on Friday, the series’ first race at Dover since 2020, and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series BetRivers 200 on Saturday, plus camping and parking close to the action.

FOLLOW US:

Follow Dover Motor Speedway on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok (@MonsterMile) for the latest news and announcements.