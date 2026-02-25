Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Truck Series
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

North Wilkesboro Speedway Gains Point Race

By Logan Allen
1 Minute Read

North Wilkesboro Speedway was a home for short-track racing in NASCAR between 1949 and 1996. Since NASCAR’s inception in 1949, North Wilkesboro was one of the first races in the Cup Series. Bob Flock would end up winning the inaugural race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the “Wilkes 200.

Over the course of the 47-year span, NASCAR held 93 Cup Series races. Generally, NASCAR ran a fall and spring race at the historic .625-mile track. The last race was held on September 29th, 1996. With the track coming to a close, a NASCAR icon would end up winning the final race at North Wilkesboro, which was Jeff Gordon

Some historic names from North Wilkesboro include Richard Petty with 15 race wins, Darrell Waltrip with 10 wins, Dale Earnhardt with 5 wins, and Cale Yarborough with 5 wins. Richard, Darrell, Dale, and Cale are all members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. 

In 2023, North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted the NASCAR All-Star Race (won by Kyle Larson), which was followed by NASCAR’s return the following year. Marcus Smith, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Governor Roy Cooper would help revive North Wilkesboro. 

Speedway Motorsports currently owns the track and has since bought the property in 2007. Marcus Smith, one of the names that helped with the revival, is the CEO of Speedway Motorsports. With the running of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 NASCAR All-Star races, this has shown that there is still interest in keeping North Wilkesboro Speedway running at the Cup Series level.

North Wilkesboro
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

All-Star Race Moved from North Wilkesboro

In 2026, NASCAR moved the All-Star race to Dover Motor Speedway. The All-Star Weekend will take place on May 17th, 2026. As for North Wilkesboro Speedway, the track will be host for the Window World 450 on July 19th, 2026. NASCAR decided that North Wilkesboro was ready to hold a regular-season race. Championship points will be up for grabs this season at North Wilkesboro. This year’s Window World 450 is the longest-running race at North Wilkesboro since the revival. 

The Cup Series will be running the Window World 450 on May 17th, 2026. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be coming to town as well with the Window World 250 on July 18th, 2026. 

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Logan Allen
Logan Allen
North Carolina State University Graduate 25’ Bachelor’s degree in sports management Favorite NASCAR moment, being a photographer when NASCAR returned to Rockingham Speedway in 2025.
Previous article
NASCAR All-Star Race Format at Dover Motor Speedway Announced

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The 2026 NASCAR All Star Race Format at Dover Motor Speedway
03:34
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Sheldon Creed capitalizes for first O’Reilly career victory at Atlanta
03:17
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Busch holds off teammate Hocevar in a time-shortened race at EchoPark Speedway
01:49

Latest articles

CECIL COUNTY DRAGWAY SET TO HOST TESTO NHRA CHESAPEAKE SPORTSNATIONALS FOR FIRST TIME IN...

Official Release -
Cecil County Dragway will host a prestigious SPORTSnationals race in 2026, as the Testo NHRA Chesapeake SPORTSnationals is set for May 23-24.
Read more

2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Preview: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Official Release -
NCTS Starts: 52; Poles: 2 (Carson Hocevar - Sonoma, 2022 & Ross Chastain - COTA, 2023) Top-Fives: 4; Top-10s: 13; Best Finish: 3rd (Hocevar - Mid-Ohio, 2023).
Read more

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Circuit of The Americas

Official Release -
In the five NASCAR Cup Series events at COTA, Hendrick Motorsports leads all teams in wins (two), poles (two), top fives (10), top 10s (12) and laps led (83).
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs /...

Official Release -
Layne Riggs returns to Florida this weekend for the inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the St. Petersburg street course.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category