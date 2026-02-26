NASCAR Cup PR
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Partners with Graphic Finishing Partners to Enhance In-House Production Capabilities

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

STATESVILLE, N.C. (February 26, 2026) — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced a new partnership with Graphic Finishing Partners LLC (Gfp) that will strengthen the team’s in-house graphics and production capabilities through the addition of advanced finishing technology.

The partnership reflects LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s continued investment in best-in-class tools and partners to support its growing content, branding and merchandising ecosystem.

“Having the right production capabilities in-house is critical to maintaining the speed, quality and creativity our partners and fans expect,” said Dick Claveloux, Director, Graphics Operations at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “Gfp brings proven expertise in finishing technology, and this partnership helps us continue to elevate how we execute across the organization.”

Graphic Finishing Partners LLC provides reliable, high-quality finishing products to graphic arts dealers at price points that enable profitable supply to print service providers. Led by industry experts with decades of experience, Gfp identifies, tests and assembles finishing solutions from manufacturers around the world.

“We’re proud to support LEGACY MOTOR CLUB with finishing solutions that meet the speed, precision, and consistency their operation demands,” said Carl Hoffman, Director at Gfp. “Their team requires equipment they can rely on every day, and we’re committed to delivering solutions that help them produce high-quality graphics efficiently and without compromise.”

Graphic Finishing Partners is a division of Southwest Binding and Laminating, a privately held company founded in 1966 and recognized as a leading provider of economical document binding and laminating products. Today, Gfp’s dealer and distributor network spans all of North America, and the company has become the sign franchise industry’s supplier of choice for wide-format laminators.

This collaboration further underscores LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s focus on building strategic partnerships that drive operational excellence while supporting the CLUB’s long-term growth.

ABOUT GRAPHIC FINISHING PARTNERS LLC: Graphic Finishing Partners LLC (Gfp) is a leading provider of print finishing equipment and supplies, serving commercial printers and finishing operations across North America. Since 2009, Gfp has helped customers increase efficiency, reduce operating costs, and produce higher-quality results through reliable, performance-driven solutions. Gfp is committed to helping finishing operations run smarter, faster, and more profitably. Learn more at gfpartnersllc.com

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

