NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Wood Brothers Racing: Race Week Briefing: Circuit of The Americas

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne
Date/Time: Sunday, March 1, 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas
Layout: 2.4 Mile Asphalt Road Course
TV/Radio: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

After opening the 2026 season on two drafting-style oval tracks at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX team now shift their focus to road-course competition for Sunday’s DuraMAX Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.

While Berry and the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse have shown consistent speed on intermediate and superspeedway ovals – regularly running among the leaders – road courses have presented a different challenge.

Through nine career road-course starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, Berry is still seeking his first top-10 finish. Even so, he’s encouraged by the team’s preparation and believes the technical, 20-turn, 2.4-mile COTA layout presents an opportunity to take a step forward.

Berry emphasized that a strong start to the weekend will be critical.

“Qualifying and track position are going to be important,” he said. “For us it’s about executing a clean, solid race and being more competitive than we were last year.

“If we can limit mistakes, keep the car pointed in the right direction and stay on track all day, we’ll give ourselves a shot at a solid finish.”

On-track activity begins Saturday with practice scheduled for 10 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 11:10 a.m. ET. Coverage of Saturday’s action will air on Amazon Prime.

Sunday’s 95-lap, 228-mile event is set to take the green flag just after 3:30 p.m. ET, with live television coverage on FOX. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 20 and 45.

Josh Berry
Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)
Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee
Crew Chief: Miles Stanley
IG: @joshberry88
X: @joshberry

About DEX
DEX is the nation’s largest independent provider of document technology and managed print services, delivering a broad range of products and solutions that help organizations improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and strengthen security. DEX uses real-time data analytics to help businesses gain valuable insights into their print job patterns and frequency, resource allocation, and cost distribution. The knowledge gained is used to optimize workflows, enhance user performance, eliminate unnecessary expenses, and ensure print security and compliance.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Partners with Graphic Finishing Partners to Enhance In-House Production Capabilities
Next article
Front Row Motorsports: Circuit of the Americas NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The 2026 NASCAR All Star Race Format at Dover Motor Speedway
03:34
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Sheldon Creed capitalizes for first O’Reilly career victory at Atlanta
03:17
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Busch holds off teammate Hocevar in a time-shortened race at EchoPark Speedway
01:49

Latest articles

NASCAR DASH 4 CASH AND TRIPLE TRUCK CHALLENGE BRING HEFTY BONUS PAYOUTS TO BRISTOL...

Official Release -
NASCAR officials recently announced that that a pair of lucrative bonus programs are returning to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2026, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Dash 4 Cash and the NASCAR Triple Truck Challenge.
Read more

Lone Star Racing and Marc Austin Make IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Return This...

Official Release -
Austin-Based Marc Austin Drives the No. 22 Lone Star Racing/Mad Joker Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4 in Saturday's IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Doubleheader at Circuit of The Americas (COTA)
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Circuit of the Americas NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland,...

Official Release -
The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas poses the next challenge for Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford team.
Read more

Award-Winning Austin First Responders Lead Dignitaries at DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne...

Official Release -
Award-winning first responders representing Austin’s fire, police and EMS departments will headline the dignitaries lineup for this weekend’s DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of The Americas.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category