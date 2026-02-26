Wood Brothers Racing: Race Week Briefing: Circuit of The Americas

Event: DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne

Date/Time: Sunday, March 1, 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas

Layout: 2.4 Mile Asphalt Road Course

TV/Radio: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

After opening the 2026 season on two drafting-style oval tracks at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX team now shift their focus to road-course competition for Sunday’s DuraMAX Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.

While Berry and the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse have shown consistent speed on intermediate and superspeedway ovals – regularly running among the leaders – road courses have presented a different challenge.

Through nine career road-course starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, Berry is still seeking his first top-10 finish. Even so, he’s encouraged by the team’s preparation and believes the technical, 20-turn, 2.4-mile COTA layout presents an opportunity to take a step forward.

Berry emphasized that a strong start to the weekend will be critical.

“Qualifying and track position are going to be important,” he said. “For us it’s about executing a clean, solid race and being more competitive than we were last year.

“If we can limit mistakes, keep the car pointed in the right direction and stay on track all day, we’ll give ourselves a shot at a solid finish.”

On-track activity begins Saturday with practice scheduled for 10 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 11:10 a.m. ET. Coverage of Saturday’s action will air on Amazon Prime.

Sunday’s 95-lap, 228-mile event is set to take the green flag just after 3:30 p.m. ET, with live television coverage on FOX. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 20 and 45.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About DEX

DEX is the nation’s largest independent provider of document technology and managed print services, delivering a broad range of products and solutions that help organizations improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and strengthen security. DEX uses real-time data analytics to help businesses gain valuable insights into their print job patterns and frequency, resource allocation, and cost distribution. The knowledge gained is used to optimize workflows, enhance user performance, eliminate unnecessary expenses, and ensure print security and compliance.