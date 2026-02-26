NASCAR DASH 4 CASH AND TRIPLE TRUCK CHALLENGE BRING HEFTY BONUS PAYOUTS TO BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY IN APRIL

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Feb. 26, 2026) – NASCAR officials recently announced that that a pair of lucrative bonus programs are returning to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2026, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Dash 4 Cash and the NASCAR Triple Truck Challenge.

The bonus races will be held during the iconic track’s Food City 500 weekend, April 10-12. The Dash 4 Cash will be contested during the Suburban Propane 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday. The Triple Truck Challenge will be held during the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race on Friday under the lights.

Bristol is the only carry-over track in the Dash 4 Cash program and joins Rockingham as the only two carry-overs in the Triple Truck Challenge. Bristol is the second of five races in the Dash 4 Cash and the final of the three-race series in the Triple Truck Challenge.

Both highly-coveted programs offer eligible drivers the opportunity to receive bonus paydays in the early part of the race season.

Dash 4 Cash rules in 2026 will be similar to 2025. A qualifying race will determine the four participants for the first official program race. The highest finish will collect the $100,000 prize and automatically qualify for the next Dash 4 Cash contest. The next three highest-finishing O’Reilly Auto Parts Series regulars will also qualify. These rules will repeat for subsequent Dash 4 Cash races. In order to qualify for the program, drivers must be declared to collect O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship points.

The 2026 Triple Truck Challenge also will follow similar rules to those in previous years. During the three-race stretch, drivers will compete for a $50,000 bonus for winning a race. Should a driver win multiple events, the bonus money increases. If a driver wins two out of three races, he or she will be awarded a $150,000 total. If a driver wins all three Triple Truck Challenge races, a $500,000 total will be collected. In order to qualify for the Triple Truck Challenge, drivers must be declared to collect Craftsman Truck Series championship points.

The Dash 4 Cash program began in 2009, while the Triple Truck Challenge had its inaugural season in 2019.

Bristol Motor Speedway hosted both programs in 2025. Chandler Smith won the Craftsman Truck race in the spring and cashed in on the Triple Truck Challenge, which paid $50,000. Justin Allgaier finished third in the SciAps 300 O’Reilly Auto Parts race that was won by Kyle Larson, but as the highest finisher among the eligible Dash 4 Cash drivers, Allgaier scored the $100,000 bonus.

Six drivers have claimed Dash 4 Cash bonuses at Bristol Motor Speedway. In addition to Allgaier last year, other winners have included Daniel Suarez (2015), Erik Jones (2016), Daniel Hemric (2017), Ryan Preece (2018), and Christopher Bell (2019). Smith is Bristol’s lone Triple Truck Challenge winner.

The schedules for both programs this season are as follows:

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Dash 4 Cash schedule

April 4: Rockingham Speedway (qualifier)

April 11: Bristol Motor Speedway

April 18: Kansas Speedway

April 25: Talladega Superspeedway

May 2: Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge schedule

March 20: Darlington Raceway

April 3: Rockingham Speedway

April 10: Bristol Motor Speedway

The racing action heats up at Bristol Motor Speedway April 10-12 during a weekend of NASCAR action when the Craftsman Trucks hit the Bristol high banks on the evening of April 10 for the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race (7:30 p.m., FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio); On Saturday, April 11, it will be action-packed with the Suburban Propane 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race (7:30 p.m., The CW, PRN Radio, Sirius XM Radio) and Bush’s Beans Qualifying; The tradition-rich Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race will thrill fans on Sunday afternoon, April 12 (3 p.m., FS1, PRN Radio, Sirius XM Radio) and bring the fun weekend to a triumphant finish.

In addition to cheering on their favorite drivers on the track, fans at Bristol Motor Speedway will definitely want to take advantage of so many activities to make a complete weekend of family fun. There will be great video entertainment provided by Colossus TV, the world’s largest center-hung video screen, plenty of music throughout the event, premium VIP experiences, tailgating, on-site camping, a pre-race track walk on the legendary oval, and other entertainment at the Food City Fan Zone Stage headlined by Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace, John Roberts and Jose Castillo, great food and beverages in the concession stands throughout the property, and so much more.

To purchase tickets to the Food City 500 weekend of races or any events at Bristol Motor Speedway, please visit the track’s website or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158. You can also purchase tickets at any neighborhood Food City store while supplies lasts.

