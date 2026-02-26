Award-Winning Austin First Responders Lead Dignitaries at DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne Weekend

Austin firefighter Phill Johnson, police officer Tanner Cilento and Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Amber Price will be honored throughout the NASCAR doubleheader weekend.

Renowned author Ryan Holiday will serve as Honorary Pace Car Driver to lead the field for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

RelaDyne’s Eric Royse and David Woodruff will serve as Grand Marshal and Honorary Starter roles, respectively, in DuraMAX’s first year as race entitlement sponsor.

AUSTIN, Texas (Feb. 26, 2026) – Award-winning first responders representing Austin’s fire, police and EMS departments will headline the dignitaries lineup for this weekend’s DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of The Americas.

Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Amber Price, the 2025 National Community Paramedic of the Year; Phill Johnson, the 2025 Austin Firefighter of the Year, and Austin police officer Tanner Cilento, a 2025 Star of Texas Award recipient, will be honored throughout the weekend, which features the NASCAR Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The trio will first serve as co-Grand Marshals for Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 250 (2 p.m. CT, TV: CW; Radio: PRN, SiriusXM), where they will deliver the command for drivers to start their engines. The group will be honored on stage Sunday as part of NASCAR at COTA’s “First Responder Appreciation Weekend” prior to the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne (2:30 p.m., TV: FOX; Radio: PRN, SiriusXM).

Price, Johnson and Cilento will be among the nearly 4,000 area first responders and their family members joining the race weekend activities honoring public safety professionals across greater Austin and Central Texas. Race attendees also will have opportunities to engage with recruiters to learn more about careers in public service.

First responders will be represented in other pre-race roles beginning with the Austin Fire Department Honor Guard conducting the Presentation of Colors for Saturday’s race. On Sunday, Austin-Travis County EMS Clinical Specialist Tim Morrison will provide the invocation, the Austin-Travis County EMS Color Guard will present the colors, and Sebastian Olave of the City of Austin Public Safety will sing the National Anthem.

Acclaimed author and Austin-area resident Ryan Holiday will help lead the Cup Series field to the green flag as the Honorary Pace Car Driver. His books, including “The Daily Stoic,” “The Obstacle Is the Way,” “Ego Is the Enemy,” “Stillness Is the Key,” and his No. 1 New York Times series on the Stoic Virtues, appear in more than 40 languages and have sold over 10 million copies. His bookstore, The Painted Porch, sits on historic Main Street in Bastrop.

RelaDyne Chief Executive Officer Eric Royse will serve as Grand Marshal and deliver the iconic “Drivers, Start Your Engines” command. RelaDyne Board Member David Woodruff will serve as Honorary Starter and wave the green flag to launch the third race of the Cup Series season. Royse also will present the winner’s trophy in Victory Lane.

“Serving as title sponsor of the DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix and participating alongside an outstanding group of dignitaries is a tremendous moment for RelaDyne,” said Royse, who became CEO in February of 2025. “This weekend reflects the strength of collaboration between industry, community, and motorsports, and we’re excited to help create an environment where fans, partners, and leaders can come together to celebrate performance, innovation, and shared momentum. At RelaDyne, our purpose is to keep our communities moving, and events like this bring that purpose to life in a powerful and meaningful way.”

“Major events like the DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix create meaningful impact well beyond the track – driving regional visibility, strengthening partnerships, and highlighting innovation across industries,” Woodruff added. “It’s rewarding to see RelaDyne contribute to an event that brings together fans, business leaders, and the broader community in such a dynamic and positive way.”

The pre-race activities also will have a military presence, with U.S. Army Sergeant Major Shervonne James singing Saturday’s National Anthem. Sunday’s lineup will include General David M. Hodne, United States Army Transformation and Training Command, leading the Pledge of Allegiance; a U.S. Army DEP Swear-In; and a flyover by CH-47F Chinook and AH-64E Apache from the U.S. Army 166th Aviation Brigade.

FULL WEEKEND DIGNITARIES & SPECIAL PRE-RACE GUEST LIST

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 250 – Saturday

Pre-Race Music: DJ Cassandra

Official Track Welcome: NASCAR at COTA General Manager Mark Faber

VIPs: Larry Cassar, Co-Founder, Focused Health & Chief Revenue Officer at Bloom; Shawn Holt, Co-Founder & President, Focused Health

Driver Introductions: Jose Castillo

Invocation: Billy Mauldin, Senior Chaplain, Motor Racing Outreach

Arrival of American Flag: RE/MAX Skydive Team

Presentation of Colors: Austin Fire Department Honor Guard

National Anthem: U.S. Army Sergeant Major Shervonne James

Grand Marshals: Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Amber Price, the 2025 National Community Paramedic of the Year; Phill Johnson, the 2025 Austin Firefighter of the Year, and Austin police officer Tanner Cilento, a 2025 Star of Texas Award recipient

Honorary Starter: Sean Estes, Friend of Focused Health

NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne – Sunday

Pre-Race Concert: Spazmatics

Official Track Welcome: NASCAR at COTA General Manager Mark Faber

Honorary Race Officials: RelaDyne Chief Commercial Officer Mike Cooper, RelaDyne Chief Operating Officer Mike Sinicropi

First Responder Honorees: Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Amber Price, the 2025 National Community Paramedic of the Year; Phill Johnson, the 2025 Austin Firefighter of the Year, and Austin police officer Tanner Cilento, a 2025 Star of Texas Award recipient

Driver Introductions: Jose Castillo

Invocation: Austin-Travis County EMS Clinical Specialist Tim Morrison

Arrival of American Flag: RE/MAX Skydive Team

Presentation of Colors: Austin-Travis County EMS Color Guard

Pledge of Allegiance: General David M. Hodne, United States Army Transformation and Training Command

National Anthem: Sebastian Olave, Strength & Conditioning Coach, City of Austin Public Safety

Flyover: CH-47F Chinook and AH-64E Apache from the U.S. Army 166th Aviation Brigade

Grand Marshal: RelaDyne Chief Executive Officer Eric Royse

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Author Ryan Holiday

Honorary Starter: RelaDyne Board Member David Woodruff

Trophy Presenter: RelaDyne Chief Executive Officer Eric Royse

