What are the UK’s Most Popular Motorsports Outside of Formula 1?

Motorsport in the United Kingdom is extremely popular and only football can claim to have greater engagement in the UK than Formula One. Silverstone is the current venue of the British Grand Prix and over 500,000 fans attended the 2025 edition of the race. While Formula One leads the way in the UK, there are many other popular motorsports across the country.

MotoGP

MotoGP is a motorcycle sport and, much like Formula One, it has a world championship that tours the globe. The Grand Prix of the United Kingdom is raced at Silverstone and attracted just under 100,000 people across the 2025 race weekend. That was despite the fact there was no British team or rider in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship. That’s not to say the UK does not have a strong tradition when it comes to MotoGP riders and Mike Hailwood, John Surtees, and Geoff Duke have over 70 race wins between them. Betting on MotoGP is also popular in the UK. With odds for each race and the MotoGP World Championship available at the top online bookmakers, using a bet365 bonus code in UK to bet on MotoGP is an attractive option when betting on the sport.

Superbikes

Another motorsport that hosts a world championship race in the UK is Superbikes. The Superbike World Championship is contested over 12 rounds throughout the season, one of which takes place at Donington Park. Over 50,000 people turned up to watch the 2025 edition of the race at Donington. Unlike MotoGP, there are British riders involved in Superbikes, which adds to the excitement of the sport for a UK crowd. In the 2026 edition of the Superbike World Championship, the UK will have four riders with Alex Lowes and his twin brother, Sam, competing for Bimota and Ducati, respectively.

Speedway

Staying with the bikes and speedway is another hugely popular motorsport in the UK. Speedway is one of the most thrilling sports to watch in the UK because the riders race around an oval track and the bikes have no gears or brakes. That makes for an exciting contest and the Speedway Grand Prix is held annually in the UK, usually at the Great Britain National Speedway Stadium in Manchester and Principality Stadium in Cardiff. There are also three domestic speedway leagues in the UK that keep fans entertained plus the Speedway World Cup has been staged in the UK on several occasions, including the 2016 event in Manchester.

Rallying

Switching back to cars and rallying has long been a popular form of motorsport in the UK. Britain has previously hosted a round of the World Rally Championship and have drivers who are successful in the sport. Colin McRae and Richard Burns have won the World Rally Championship and the national rally championship, known as the British Rally Championship, features racing events across the UK.

Formula One may be the most popular motorsport in the UK but there are plenty of other options for racing fans. In addition to those highlighted above, the British Touring Car Championship, British GT Championship, and the F4 British Championship are all popular motorsport events in the UK.