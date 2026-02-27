Five of the finest games for motorsport fans to play in 2026

When the NASCAR Cup Series is over, many motorsport fanatics indulge in the various motorsport games out there. From IndyCar to Formula 1, there are some entertaining titles to consider playing right now.

Be it through a smartphone device or a mobile phone, motorsport fans are immersing themselves in top releases. These titles can be played alongside other favorites, with many players also dabbling in popular puzzle games like Candy Crush Saga and online casino slot games like Bigger Piggy Bank. Motorsport titles are also fairly diverse. For example, some games offer a realistic simulation package, while others focus on team management.

Overall, motorsport enthusiasts certainly aren’t short of options. So, with all that in mind, below we highlight five of the finest games for the motorsport community to play in 2026. From PC products to console masterpieces, there are some truly brilliant games out there.

Forza Horizon 5

Although Forza Horizon 6 arrives in May, many players are still enjoying Forza Horizon 5. Additionally, with the new version of the game coming out soon, you can get your hands on this one for a reduced price. A great way to see if the game’s for you before investing in the latest version of it, Forza Horizon 5 is a stunning game to look at, all while players explore the beauty of Mexico while driving around in supercars. Along the way, you’ll be able to customize your vehicle, take part in epic races on a variety of surfaces, and smash through challenges to win new cars. Also offering even more to get your teeth into, Forza Horizon 5 is a great game.

F1 Manager 2024

As we briefly mentioned, some games in this arena come with a team management aspect. That’s exactly what’s on offer in F1 Manager 2024, with players being in charge of their very own F1 team. A detailed management simulation where you have to build your own legacy and triumph on the track on a consistent basis, F1 Manager 2024 is fantastic.

Gran Turismo 7

A long-running series of games, the latest instalment from the Gran Turismo franchise is worth looking at. Called Gran Turismo 7, it’s particularly impressive to play on a PS5 console, given the glorious visuals and truly authentic experience on offer due to the PlayStation 5’s unrivalled power. Also boasting over 500 vehicles to drive and new inclusions like dynamic weather features to mirror the testing conditions drivers contend with in the real world, Gran Turismo 7 is packed full of good stuff that all racing lovers will adore.

MotoGP 25

If you prefer to race on two wheels, then MotoGP 25 is a title you simply have to try. Featuring an entire roster of riders, plus the bikes they own and the famous tracks they race on, this immaculate product is hard to fault. It also contains smooth graphics which provide an unrivalled bike racing package, realistic physics that the sport’s purists will admire, and so much more. If you have access to a PC, a PS5, or a Nintendo Switch, then you simply have to experience MotoGP 25.

iRacing

If you’re serious about your racing-related gaming marathons, then iRacing is a title you have to bring into your life. With a huge and highly competitive community behind it, this subscription-based offering is for the biggest of racing fans. Once you’ve signed up to it, this top-notch racing title provides the ultimate experience for racing purists. From the testing matchups you’ll encounter to the structured, license-based system you’ll be hoping to smash your way through, iRacing is perfect.