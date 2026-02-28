TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS COTA Post-Race Report – 02.28.26

CREWS, SAWALICH NET TOYOTA TOP-10s AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

Crews lead Five Laps; Brings Home Solid Sixth-Place finish in his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut

AUSTIN (February 28, 2026) – Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Brent Crews (sixth) and William Sawalich (seventh) earned top 10 finishes in Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Crews dazzled in his O’Reilly Series debut, taking the lead on an early race restart with an impressive move in turn one and led five total laps in the 65-lap race on Saturday afternoon. With his time in the lead, Crews became the youngest driver to lead laps in the O’Reilly Series since Casey Atwood did so in 1998 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

How would you rate your overall performance today?

“Felt like today was just a big learning day. My first start obviously. Overall I just wanted to finish and keep the car in one piece and we did that. There are some things I felt like I could have done better. There at the end not thinking about it, I took the outside. I’ve been here so many times where you gain a row or two rows taking the outside and then they all get wiped out. It was a tough day, it was a long hot day and we survived. I just want to thank everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota, and we were also happy to represent Young Life.”

Tell us about the move you made around SVG (Shane Van Gisbergen) and Connor Zilisch to lead for five laps early in the race?

“It was definitely cool. Today was a great learning day and I just want to thank everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and Young Life and Toyota for getting us here, first of all. Today was a blast, it’s a day I dreamed of going on 10 years now. Today was a lot of fun getting to race around my friends and people I’ve thought about racing for a lot of years. We definitely struggled this week in practice and we made adjustments to make the car better and almost came out of there with a top-five, so I’m happy.”

How did the day turn out compared to your expectations?

“They were pretty close. I expected to have a pretty good day being a road course kid. Definitely was a bit eye-opening in practice. We really struggled, but got a lot better. So I was happy to almost have a top-five there. Having green flag pit stops, and coming down pit road hot and all of those things are new to me. So I’m just trying to learn.”

