Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview- COTA

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Race: Focused Health 250

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; February 28, 2026 3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CT)

TV: CW Network

Radio: PRN Radio – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Lone Star Lefts and Rights: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Takes on COTA”S Texas-Sized Road Course Challenge

Austin, Texas (February 27, 2026) – The sweeping elevation changes and technical corners of Circuit of the Americas (COTA) set the stage for one of the most demanding weekends on the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series calendar as Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport heads to the Lone Star State for Saturday’s Focused Health 250.

The 2.4-mile, 17-turn NASCAR Course layout challenges drivers with everything from the steep climb into Turn 1 to the flowing Esses and tight stadium section, placing a premium on braking discipline, forward drive, and strategic execution. With Jeb Burton in the BG Products No. 27 Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the Werner No. 31 Chevrolet, and Ross Chastain in the GFL No. 32 Chevrolet, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport arrives prepared to take on one of the sport’s most technical circuits.

Since joining the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule in 2021, COTA has delivered dramatic finishes and unpredictable strategy plays. The Focused Health 250 will span a total of 65 laps and feature two stage breaks on lap’s 20 & 40. With the possibility of tire and fuel strategy in play throughout the race as teams jockey for track position, the circuit’s heavy braking zones and elevation shifts routinely create passing opportunities and late-race restarts that keep contenders within striking distance.

Jeb Burton returns to COTA looking to capitalize on momentum and experience gained over previous road course outings. Burton has steadily improved his performances on technical circuits in recent seasons and understands the importance of rhythm at a place like COTA.

“This track demands patience,” Burton said. “You can’t over-drive it, especially early in a run. Our BG Products Chevy has shown speed, and if we stay disciplined and execute in the braking zones, we’ll give ourselves a shot to be there at the end.”

Burton’s focus this weekend centers on qualifying up front to secure track position and maintaining consistent lap times across long green-flag runs.

Blaine Perkins enters the weekend embracing the challenge of one of NASCAR’s most diverse layouts. Perkins has demonstrated growth on road courses and continues building confidence in heavy braking situations and technical transitions.

“COTA is all about hitting your marks,” Perkins explained. “There are so many different types of corners that you have to be versatile every lap. The Werner team has put in a lot of simulator work leading into this race, and we’re aiming to unload with balance and build from there.”

Perkins’ outlook for the weekend hinges on maximizing practice time Friday to fine-tune braking stability and rear grip for corner exit speed.

Ross Chastain brings valuable experience to the No. 32 GFL Chevrolet, having competed at COTA multiple times across NASCAR’s national series including grabbing his first NASCAR Cup Series win in 2021. His familiarity with the circuit’s rhythm and passing zones provides a strong foundation for the team’s setup direction.

“Every lap at COTA teaches you something,” Chastain said. “You’re always adjusting lines, especially through the Esses and the stadium section. The key is protecting the tires and keeping the brakes underneath you late in a run. If we execute on pit road and keep ourselves in position, we’ll be in the mix.”

Chastain’s aggressive yet calculated approach could prove pivotal in late-race restarts where track position often shifts quickly.

On-track activity would begin Friday afternoon with practice and qualifying, giving teams critical time to dial in braking packages and balance for the demanding layout. With stage strategy and fuel windows playing a decisive role in previous editions of the event, crew chiefs across the garage will be preparing for multiple scenarios as the race unfolds.

For Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, the trip to Austin represents another opportunity to showcase the growth of a team built from the ground up. From a single-truck operation to a multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series contender, the organization continues pushing forward with determination and belief in its people and partners. As the green flag waves in Texas, three Chevrolets carrying the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport banner will attack the uphill charge into Turn 1 with confidence.

The Focused Health 250 from Circuit of the Americas will be broadcast live on The CW beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CT) on Saturday. Radio coverage will be provided by the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, offering flag-to-flag coverage from Austin, Texas

Fans are urged to stay updated thru the weekend via Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Social platforms; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.