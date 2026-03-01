Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
RCR NCS Race Recap: Circuit of The Americas

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate)® Team Show Adversity En Route to Top-20 Finish at Circuit of The Americas

Finish: 19th
Start: 33rd
Points: 34th

“This No. 3 team just never gives up, man. We had to work hard for that one today. Things kept putting us in the back and we would drive forward. I flat-spotted a tire in the opening laps which affected the balance of our BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate)® Chevrolet in Stage 1. We made a good pit call to gain track position and showed the pace that our car had in Stage 2. Unfortunately, a bolt came loose in our shifter handle which put us behind to start the last stage. We kept chipping away at it and then got behind again with contact on pit road. That’s just the way the cookie crumbles sometimes. Proud of the effort.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Root Beer Whiskey Chevrolet Persevere Making Impactful Adjustments to Finish Inside the Top-15 at Circuit of The Americas

Finish: 12th
Start: 30th
Points: 22nd

“The entire No. 8 Rebel Root Beer Whiskey Chevrolet team battled all day here at Circuit of The Americas. We started deep in the field and were able to make the needed adjustments to drive inside the Top 15. I’m proud of everyone’s efforts today and now we’ll turn our attention West as we head to Phoenix next weekend.”-Kyle Busch

Jesse Love and the No. 33 C4 Energy Chevrolet Show Flashes of Brilliance at Circuit of The Americas, Finishing the Day 27th

Finish: 27th
Start: 27th
Points: N/A

“We ended up with some tow link damage today that affected our race, but overall the No. 33 C4 Chevrolet was pretty good. We got our handling better throughout the day and even though we made gains at it, we never got it exactly where I wanted it to be. All of the pieces were there today but we never put them together.” – Jesse Love

Rick Ware Racing: DuraMax Grand Prix from COTA

