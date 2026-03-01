Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Rick Ware Racing: DuraMax Grand Prix from COTA

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

RICK WARE RACING
DuraMax Grand Prix
Date: March 1, 2026
Event: DuraMax Grand Prix powered by RelaDyne (Round 3 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas (2.4-mile, 20-turn road course)
Format: 95 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/25 laps/50 laps)

Race Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)
Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 37th, Finished 30th / Running, completed 95 of 95 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (33rd with 37 points)

Race Notes:

● Tyler Reddick won the DuraMax Grand Prix to score his 11th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his second at COTA. His margin over second-place Shane van Gisbergen was 3.944 seconds.

● There were three caution periods for a total of 10 laps.

● All but four of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Reddick remains the championship leader after COTA with a 70-point advantage over second-place Bubba Wallace.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Straight Talk Wireless 500k on Sunday, March 8 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Circuit of The Americas
Next article
RCR NCS Race Recap: Circuit of The Americas

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Tyler Reddick achieves historic three peat victory at COTA
02:58
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates for first O’Reilly victory at COTA
02:29
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg
02:17

Latest articles

Tyler Reddick achieves historic three-peat victory at COTA

Andrew Kim -
The 2026 Daytona 500 champion from Corning, California, led a race-high 58 of 95 laps and became the first ever competitor to win the first three events in a Cup Series schedule following a dominant victory in Austin.
Read more

Alex Palou whoops field at St. Pete

Tucker White -
Alex Palou picked up where he left off last season with a dominate victory on the streets of St. Petersburg.
Read more

RCR NCS Race Recap: Circuit of The Americas

Official Release -
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Root Beer Whiskey Chevrolet Persevere Making Impactful Adjustments to Finish Inside the Top-15 at Circuit of The Americas
Read more

Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Circuit of The Americas

Official Release -
Thanks to a late surge in Sunday’s DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX team were in contention for a top-25 finish before ultimately coming home 26th.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category