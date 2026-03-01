Rick Ware Racing: DuraMax Grand Prix from COTA

RICK WARE RACING

DuraMax Grand Prix

Date: March 1, 2026

Event: DuraMax Grand Prix powered by RelaDyne (Round 3 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas (2.4-mile, 20-turn road course)

Format: 95 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/25 laps/50 laps)

Race Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 37th, Finished 30th / Running, completed 95 of 95 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (33rd with 37 points)

Race Notes:

● Tyler Reddick won the DuraMax Grand Prix to score his 11th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his second at COTA. His margin over second-place Shane van Gisbergen was 3.944 seconds.

● There were three caution periods for a total of 10 laps.

● All but four of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Reddick remains the championship leader after COTA with a 70-point advantage over second-place Bubba Wallace.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Straight Talk Wireless 500k on Sunday, March 8 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.