Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Circuit of The Americas

Event: DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix

Location: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Start: 22nd

Finish: 26th

Thanks to a late surge in Sunday’s DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX team were in contention for a top-25 finish before ultimately coming home 26th.

Berry started the first road-course race of the season from 22nd and finished Stage 1 – a 20-lap green-flag run – in the same position.

Following a pit stop during the Stage break, he restarted 33rd in Stage 2 and advanced to 22nd by the end of the 25-lap segment.

After another trip down pit road for service and adjustments to the DEX Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Berry restarted 37th and steadily worked his way up to 18th before making another stop on Lap 65. He rejoined the race in 34th and climbed back inside the top 30 before a caution flew for an incident involving Ross Chastain.

Berry made his final pit stop on Lap 76 of 95 and quickly returned to the top 30, briefly breaking into the top 25 with eight laps remaining. He slipped back one position in the closing laps to finish 26th, matching his result at the Austin, Texas, road course one year ago.

Berry and the Wood Brothers team now turn their focus to next Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway.