Sabre Cook Returns to JDX Racing for 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Season

Cook and JDX Racing move to newest era of Porsche one-make racing

LOVELAND, Colorado (March 2, 2026) – JDX Racing announced the return of Sabre Cook to its driver lineup for the 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup North America season, her second consecutive with the championship-winning squad. The Colorado-native reunites with the team as part of their multi-car program, reigniting a partnership that has been a cornerstone of her development in one of the most competitive one-make series in North America.

Cook’s history with JDX Racing is marked by significant growth and on-track success. After transitioning to the team in 2025, she quickly became a key part of their formidable program. The reunion comes at a pivotal moment in the series’ six-year history, as the 2026 championship ushers in a new era with the debut of the Type 992.2 Porsche 911 Cup car and the introduction of Pirelli as the official series tire supplier.

“I am excited and grateful to continue with JDX Racing in Porsche Carrera Cup North America for a second season. The environment within the team is great, and going into 2026 with guys I can trust – who are fully invested in our success as a team – is what builds the foundation for strong performances. I’m really enjoying the new 992.2 car and the new Pirelli tire. It’s going to be a fun season, and I can wait to fight hard on track for the JDX crew.”

The all-new Porsche 911 Cup (Type 992.2) represents a significant leap forward in the car’s evolution. Lighter and more powerful than its predecessor, the car features a revised 4.0-liter flat-six engine producing approximately 520 horsepower and updated aerodynamics. This technical package is complemented by the championship’s new Pirelli P Zero tires, which made their series debut at the official test at Sebring International Raceway earlier this month.

Cook’s return to JDX Racing re-establishes consistency for a driver who first entered the Championship in 2023. In her first year with JDX Racing, she finished twelfth in the season-long standings competing in the ultra-competitive Pro class, boosted by three-consecutive point scoring finishes to end the season.

“We are so pleased to have Sabré back for her second season in a JDX Racing Porsche,” Jeremy Dale, JDX Racing Team Principal said. “Sabré is the definition of a professional – in and out of the car. Her attention to detail in every respect is incredible, and that showed last year as she gradually got comfortable with the team and made steady progress through the year. She finished the season super strong at COTA with a pair of top seven finishes. We can’t wait to see her continue on that same trajectory in 2025.”

The 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup North America season gets the green flag with a doubleheader at the historic Sebring International Raceway, running in support of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring from March 18-20. Round One at Sebring is the opening round of the eight-round, 16-race championship that concludes at Circuit of the Americas in October.

JDX Racing has been a stalwart of Porsche Carrera Cup North America since its inception in 2021, and in the Porsche GT3 Cup championship prior to that. The team claimed the driver’s championship with Parker Thompson in 2022 and has been a multi-time winner in each season of the championship. Partners Byers Imports and Byers Porsche return to support JDX Racing during the 2026 season.

Each round of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America season is available live, through the subscription streaming service Peacock as well as IMSA.tv, and IMSA’s YouTube Channel, as well as Porsche Motorsport North America’s official YouTube, Facebook, X and Linkedin pages.

2026 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Season Schedule

March 18 – 20, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, FL

April 17 – 19, streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

May 1 – 3, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, FL

June 25 – 27, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

July 30 – August 1, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

September 17 – 19, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

September 30 – October 2, Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA

October 23 – 25, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

About JDX Racing:

Founded in 2008 and based outside of Denver, CO, JDX Racing represents the very best in professional motorsports. Competing in the IMSA sports car series, JDX Racing campaigns cars in events throughout North America. JDX Racing features world-class drivers, outstanding crew members and dynamic marketers from Champ Car, IndyCar, NASCAR, ALMS and the Champ Car Atlantic Championship series. For more information, follow us on Facebook at , on Twitter @JDXRACING and on Instagram @jdxracing.