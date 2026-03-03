MiscellaneousOther Series PR
Spike Kohlbecker will continue his partnership with Ackerman Toyota as ﻿Title Sponsor for his 2026 SRO GR Cup North American Series campaign (Photo Credit: Rager Racing Media)
Ackerman Toyota Returns as Title Sponsor for Spike Kohlbecker Racing in 2026 SRO GR Cup North American Championship

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Kohlbecker returns to TechSport Racing with support from Ackerman Toyota in 2026

St. Louis, MO (March 3, 2026) – Spike Kohlbecker, the St. Louis, Missouri native and Boise State University College of Business and Economics Senior, is excited to announce the continuation of his partnership with Ackerman Toyota continuing as Title Sponsor for the 2026 SRO GR Cup North American Series.

“I race a Toyota, I drive a Toyota, and I’m sponsored by an award-winning Toyota dealership – now that’s pretty cool,” expressed Kohlbecker. “Continuing this partnership with Ackerman Toyota is a testament to the success we achieved together in 2025. It’s just great stuff to have that recognizable Ackerman Toyota logo on my car again. I’m grateful for the support from the entire Ackerman Toyota family and look forward to representing them in the pursuit of the 2026 Toyota GR Cup National Championship.”

Jay Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Toyota, added “Spike is a great ambassador for the Ackerman Toyota Team and the clients we serve. After seeing how well Spike represented Ackerman Toyota during the 2024 & 2025 seasons, we were eager to support his championship aspirations in 2026. Spike embodies the spirit of St. Louis, our team here at Ackerman Toyota, and the great customers that call Ackerman Toyota their preferred Toyota dealership. We are proud to be part of Spike’s journey, both on and off track.”

Reflecting on his impressive racing resume, Kohlbecker continued, “I’m fortunate to have a great group of supporters that have helped make racing in 2026 possible, many of which have been on this racing journey with me since I was in karting. This year you can expect us to show up as a community, as a family, and as a group of incredible people coming together to have fun and win races. You’ll see us supporting great causes throughout the year like theAmerican Brain Tumor Association and Valeda’s Hope during Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We race to win both on and off track.”

“The title Brand Ambassador means more than just logos to me, and I’m excited to serve as Brand Ambassador for the companies and individual sponsors that continue to believe in and guide my life journey.”

“Having Spike back home at TechSport Racing just feels natural,” noted Kevin Anderson. “Have you watched Spike race? This kid keeps his car clean and finishes races up front and that’s what every racing team owner wants. Spike can race and win in any class, but we’re glad to have him under our tent racing in a TechSport prepared car.”

About Ackerman Toyota

Ackerman Toyota, located at 2020 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis, MO is one of the most decorated Toyota dealerships. Known for its exceptional customer service, timely vehicle maintenance, and the exclusive Ackerman Advantage program, Ackerman Toyota has built a strong relationship with the St. Louis community. The dealership is proud to support Spike Kohlbecker Racing in his pursuit of the 2026 Toyota GR Cup National Championship. Ackerman Toyota takes great pride in customer feedback such as this recent review: “This is my favorite Toyota dealership in the St. Louis area. They have the best Customer Service and just overall great crowd. Great service department, the whole lot. Love them.” To learn more, visit www.AckermanToyota.com.

About Spike Kohlbecker

Spike Kohlbecker is a 23-year-old professional driver from St. Louis, Missouri and a Senior at Boise State University’s College of Business and Economics. After transitioning from open-wheel racing to sports car racing, Kohlbecker competed in the inaugural 2023 Toyota GAZOO Racing GR Cup North American Championship and is now focused on the 2026 season. For sponsorship opportunities and more information about Spike Kohlbecker, visit SpikeKohlbeckerRacing.com.

About TechSport Racing

TECHSPORT RACING is a professional race team operating out of Thomasville, North Carolina. Since its inception in 2014, TechSport Racing has amassed five Team Championships, three Driver Championships, one Crew of the Year and one Manufacturers Championship (Subaru). In 2023, TechSport Racing was the inaugural Toyota GR Cup Team Champion. To learn more about TechSport Racing please visit www.techsportracing.com.

About SRO Motorsports America and the Toyota GR Cup Series

The GR Cup is sanctioned by SRO America, the premier North American organizer of GT and touring car racing, acting as the U.S. arm of the global SRO Motorsports Group. Over the past 30 years, SRO Motorsports Group has specialized in the promotion and organization of motorsport series around the world. For more information, visit www.grcupseries.com and www.sroamerica.com.

