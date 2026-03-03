Miscellaneous
Photo by depositphotos at https://depositphotos.com/
Luxury for Less: Why Your Next Car Should Be One of These 5 EVs

By SM
2 Minute Read

There was a time when “Premium” meant a badge, a leather seat, and a massive petrol engine. In 2026, premium means a silent cabin, zero emissions, and cutting-edge technology. The electric revolution has democratized luxury, bringing features like panoramic sunroofs, adaptive cruise control, and massive digital displays to segments that were previously basic.

According to our latest research at Mera Gadi, the value proposition of an EV has never been stronger. If you are considering a luxury upgrade, the top 5 electric cars in India in 2026 offer a more “premium” experience for your money than any petrol alternative.

The Premium Coupe Experience: Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra has redefined the “Performance Coupe” for the Indian buyer. The BE 6 offers a powerful stance and a sharp, futuristic style that turns heads more than a traditional luxury SUV. With a motor performance of 282 bhp and an interior loaded with a Digital Instrument Cluster and HUD, it provides a cockpit experience that feels like it’s from the next decade.

Scandinavian Minimalism: Volvo EX30

The Volvo EX30 is proof that you don’t need a massive car to have a luxury experience. Locally built in Bengaluru to keep costs down, it offers a stylish, small SUV design perfect for city living. The interior puts a heavy emphasis on sustainable technology and “Quiet Luxury,” making it the most refined ride in its price bracket.

The All-Rounder: Tata Curvv EV

Tata’s Curvv EV takes the coupe SUV shape—formerly reserved only for high-end luxury brands like BMW or Mercedes—and makes it accessible. With a 585-km range and a Panoramic Sunroof, it offers a sense of space and grandeur that is unmatched in the mass market. Its 500-litre boot space ensures that luxury doesn’t come at the cost of practicality.

Efficiency as a Luxury: Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV (priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs and ₹17.19 Lakhs) offers luxury in the form of “Peace of Mind.” With its upgraded 360-degree camera and panoramic sunroof options, it provides a high-end feel while maintaining the lowest running costs in its class. For the eco-conscious buyer, the ability to save money while riding in a feature-rich SUV is the ultimate luxury.

Conclusion: The New Status Symbol

In 2026, the status symbol is no longer the roar of the engine—it is the silence of the motor. The VinFast VF7 and Mahindra BE 6 are showing that luxury is now defined by range, charging speed, and smart assistance.

If you are looking to upgrade your lifestyle without “breaking the bank,” the electric route is now the most logical path. For the latest “On-Road” luxury tax benefits and EV subsidies, keep an eye on our news feed at Mera Gadi.

