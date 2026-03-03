Arizona Diamondbacks Legend Luis Gonzalez Named Honorary Pace Car Driver for Straight Talk Wireless 500

Gonzalez will lead the field to green ahead of NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz. (March 3, 2026) – Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez will serve as the Honorary Pace Car driver ahead of the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway, leading the NASCAR Cup Series field to green ahead of the action on Sunday, March 8.

Gonzalez is known as one of the most popular figures in D-backs history, mainly due to his game-winning single in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series that secured the team’s first world championship. Following his retirement, Gonzalez rejoined the D-backs organization and is currently in his 16th full season in the front office and 10th as Senior Advisor to the President & CEO.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Luis Gonzalez to Phoenix Raceway as part of our race weekend festivities,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Casuey. “Luis is an icon who means so much to sports fans across our state, and having him join us adds another level of excitement and hometown pride to an already incredible weekend.”

Gonzalez, who was voted the fans’ favorite D-backs player of all-time in a Phoenix Business Journal poll, became the first former player to have his number retired by the D-backs on Aug. 7, 2010. His No. 20 jersey can now be seen in 5-foot purple numbers on the right field façade at Chase Field.

On top of his baseball success, Gonzalez is also a prominent member in the community. Through his Gonzo’s Hometown Heroes Fund, he’s able to fund projects, programs and nonprofit organizations that support police officers, fire-fighters and first responders across Arizona. Additionally, his “Going Gonzo for Kids” initiative through the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars from 2010-17 to a variety of Arizona-based children’s charities.

D-backs fans can catch Luis Gonzalez at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 8, serving as Honorary Pace Car Driver ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500. The day will begin with a Joey Chestnut hot dog eating contest at 9 a.m. followed by a pre-race concert from country music star Craig Morgan. Fans with Desert Diamond Casino Infield Experience passes will have the best access to all of the pre-race action.

The Straight Talk Wireless 500 will be the grand finale of a high-octane weekend of racing at Phoenix Raceway, March 5-8. Action begins Thursday, March 5, with the ARCA Menards Series race, followed by Friday, March 6, featuring NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NTT INDYCAR Series practice and qualifying.

The excitement continues Saturday, March 7, with the NTT INDYCAR Series’ Good Ranchers 250, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ GOVX 200.

Tickets for the Spring weekend are going fast, and fans are encouraged to act now to secure their seats by visiting www.phoenixraceway.com.

