TENNESSEE MOTORSPORTS TAKEOVER COMING TO NASHVILLE ON MARCH 10 TO PREVIEW 2026 RACING IN THE VOLUNTEER STATE

BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 6, 2026) – Officials from the Volunteer State’s two largest motorsports venues – Bristol Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway – are coming together on Tuesday, March 10 in downtown Nashville to provide fans with an official preview of the 2026 season.

NASCAR Cup Series stars Ross Chastain and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., along with recent NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series winner Layne Riggs and NHRA Top Fuel dragster driver Jasmine Salinas will be the featured drivers showcased during the Tennessee Motorsports Takeover at 1:30 p.m. CT on the first-floor stage at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up Restaurant & Bar at 120 3rd Ave., South, Nashville.

FOX Sports personality Kaitlyn Vincie and NASCAR Trackside Live host John Roberts will emcee the event that will provide interviews with the drivers and race officials and show plenty of video sizzle reels of the drivers in action.

BMS President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell and NSS Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Greci will both take the stage to discuss all of the racing action that is coming to their respective tracks this season.

Among the highlights, Caldwell will talk about plans around Bristol Motor Speedway’s hosting of a pair of NASCAR Cup Series races, the tradition-rich Food City 500 on April 10-12 and the crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the third of 10 races in the NASCAR Cup Series Chase, September 17-19.

Nashville Superspeedway’s Greci will discuss activities surrounding its NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrell 400 weekend May 29-31 and the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on July 19. Anne Fischgrund, president of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, will offer insights on the recent INDYCAR season kickoff and share behind-the-scenes details about this year’s 400-mile grand prix.

All three NASCAR weekends in Tennessee will feature a full slate of companion races in both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series.

Bristol’s April weekend will include the Suburban Propane 300 O’Reilly Series race, the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race and Bush’s Beans Qualifying.

NSS will have an O’Reilly Series race, the Flote 200 in the Craftsman Truck Series and Wilson County Convention & Visitors Bureau Qualifying to round out its May NASCAR weekend.

Bristol’s September Cup weekend also will include the Food City 300 O’Reilly race, UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Truck race, Nobody Trashes Tennessee Qualifying and the ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Beans 200.

The NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series is also coming to Tennessee in 2026 as historic Bristol Dragway will again host the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, June 12-14. NHRA is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2026.

Admission to the Tennessee Motorsports Takeover at Bell Bottoms Up is free to the public.

Earlier that day the drivers will participate in a Nashville media tour and media luncheon and also take part in a meet and greet with the Nashville area Boys & Girls Club.

For tickets to any of the races at Bristol Motor Speedway, please call the track’s ticket sales center at 866-415-4158 or visit them online at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com. To purchase tickets to the Nashville Superspeedway, please visit www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com or call 866 RACE-TIX (722-3849).