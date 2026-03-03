Isabella Robusto Aims to Rebound at Phoenix Raceway Following Strong Daytona Showing

Mooresville, NC – March 3, 2026 — Isabella Robusto returns to the track this Thursday (March 5th) at Phoenix Raceway for the next round of the ARCA Menards Series season, looking to build on the speed she and the team displayed at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway in the General Tire 150. This will mark the second stop on the 2026 schedule.

Driving the No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota for Nitro Motorsports, Robusto delivered an impressive performance during the General Tire 200, qualifying second and leading 11 laps—the most laps led by a female driver in the ARCA Menards Series since 1989. Unfortunately, mechanical challenges forced the team to retire from the race before the finish, preventing them from capitalizing on what had been a strong start to the 2026 season.

Despite the setback, the Daytona performance demonstrated the speed and competitiveness of the No. 55 team as they prepare for Phoenix Raceway.

“Daytona was a great example of what our team is capable of,” said Robusto. “We had a really fast Mobil 1 Toyota and were able to run up front and lead laps early in the race. It was disappointing not to finish after the mechanical issue, but everyone at Nitro Motorsports worked incredibly hard and the speed we showed gives us a lot of confidence heading into Phoenix. Our focus now is executing a clean race and continuing to build momentum.”

In addition to her racing career, Robusto is also pursuing her education through the online aeronautical engineering program at Arizona State University, balancing the demands of collegiate coursework with her national racing schedule. Her studies create a natural connection to Arizona as she continues working toward her degree while competing in the ARCA Menards Series.

“Being able to race at Phoenix while pursuing my aeronautical engineering degree through Arizona State is really special,” Robusto added. “I’ve always been fascinated by the engineering side of racing, and studying aeronautical engineering alongside my racing career gives me a deeper understanding of the sport I love.”

Phoenix Raceway’s unique one-mile layout presents a different challenge than Daytona’s high-speed superspeedway, rewarding drivers who can manage long green-flag runs, tire wear, and strategic positioning.

Robusto and the Nitro Motorsports team will look to translate the pace they showed at Daytona into a strong performance as the ARCA Menards Series season continues.

Fans can catch Nitro Motorsports and Isabella Robusto in action during the ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix International Raceway. A timed practice session will begin at 1:30 PM MST, with qualifying following at 2:30 PM. The green flag will fly at 4:00 PM on Thursday and can be viewed on FS1 and ARCARacing.com.

About Isabella Robusto

Isabella Robusto is redefining what’s possible in global motorsports. A record-setting trailblazer and one of NASCAR’s brightest rising stars, Isabella combines elite driving talent with professionalism and marketability rare for her age. Signed at just 16 years old to the prestigious Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program, she has quickly advanced through the ranks, earning the ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year Championship in 2025 and establishing herself as one of the sport’s top emerging drivers.

Off the track, Isabella’s story of resilience, precision, and performance resonates with audiences and brands alike. She is currently pursuing a degree at Arizona State University in their online Aeronautical Engineering Program. Her growing influence extends far beyond racing, representing innovation, diversity, and determination for the next generation of motorsport. Learn more at www.isabellarobusto.com.