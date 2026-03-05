ARCAFeatured Other SeriesFeatured StoriesOther Series Racing
Carson Brown edges Tristan McKee in overtime for first career victory at Phoenix

By Briar Starr
4 Minute Read

In his first career ARCA Menards Series national series start, 17-year-old Carson Brown claimed his first career victory at Phoenix Raceway on Thursday night. It was an exciting overtime restart following a late race caution and a two-lap dash to the finish in a dominating race for Brown. He led all but two laps after starting on the pole.

“All the guys back at PRG (Pinnacle Racing Group), big thank you to them,” Brown said an post race interview to FS1. “Distributing Wire Cable, just everyone who makes this happen. Andy’s Frozen Custard. Just couldn’t do it without all of them. Man, that green-white-checkered made it a little hairy there. Made a little contact off (Turn) 2, but just glad I can kind of persevere there and make it to the finish line.”

The second race of the 2026 ARCA Menards Series season was contested on a rare Thursday night with 40 cars entered. It also marked a combination event with the West Series, which had its season opener last week at Kern Raceway. This meant the race paid points to the two different series. Last week’s West winner, Mason Massey, qualified in the 14th position. Brown, who is an RCR developmental driver, qualified on the pole with a time of 27.67 seconds at 130.105 mph. 2024 Watkins Glen winner McKee was on the outside front row. The halfway break took place at Lap 76.

Once the green flag was waved, it didn’t take long for the yellow flag to be displayed on the first lap in Turn 2. The No. 06 of Bobby Hillis Jr wrecked in front of a few cars and collected Bobby Dale Earnhardt, Nate Moeller, and Brad Smith. With the yellow flying on the first lap, it would set the norm for the race as many cautions flew.

Leading up to the halfway race break at Lap 76, there were three cautions for incidents. One on Lap 13 for a Turn 2 spin for the No. 11 of Dustin Hillenburg, the other for a Lap 22 caution also taking place in Turn 2. The No. 5 of Eric Johnson Jr and No. 55 of Isabella Robusto got into each other after Johnson Jr got loose and sideways into Robusto’s machine.

At Lap 27, a caution was immediately thrown right on the restart for the No. 90 of Jade Avedisian, who could not get going and was unable to get the car fired due to a battery issue. Despite a slew of yellows in the early going, there was a 43-lap green flag run which ended at Lap 76 for the competition break. Brown led the way with McKee, Jake Bollman, Isaac Kitzmiller, Andy Jankowiak, Thomas Annunziata, Mason Massey, Max Reaves, Mia Lovell and Taylor Mayhew rounded out the Top 10 during the break.

As the race went back green at Lap 84, more cautions plagued the race, most notably for a big crash on the backstretch. Mayhew and Lovell made contact with each other before entering the backstretch, causing Lovell to spin in front of the field. Numerous drivers were involved, including Julian Dacosta, Robusto, Taylor Reimer, Avedisian, Robbie Kennealy and several others, who were collected in the wreck.

Shortly after a brief restart came with 35 laps to go, another caution came out just three laps later for the No. 7 of Gavin Ray, who wrecked in Turn 2 after Mayhew got loose and slid up into him.

It seemed as though we would see a 30-lap run to the finish with Brown dominating the race. However, right before the leaders crossed the finish line to take the white flag, a yellow flag was displayed for an incident that saw Hillenburg going around. With the caution coming out before the last lap, this would see a two-lap dash overtime restart to settle the winner.

McKee had a shot and gave it all he could, but he didn’t have enough to maneuver past Brown on the final lap and had to settle for a second-place finish.

There were nine cautions for a total of 53 laps and two leaders among two lead changes.

Carson Brown, Tristan McKee, Thomas Annunziata, Trevor Huddleston, Mason Massey, Jake Bollman, Isaac Kitzmiller, Taylor Mayhew, Max Reaves and Robbie Kennealy were the Top 10 finishers.

Up Next – The next event for the national ARCA Menards Series platform is Saturday, April 18, at Kansas Speedway, live on FS1 and MRN Radio at 12:30 p.m./ET.

Complete Results:

Pos.No.NameSponsorLapsDiff.
128Carson Brown *Distributor Wire And Cable Chevrolet157 —
277Tristan McKee *Miner Chevrolet1570.299
370Thomas AnnunziataJBL Toyota1570.882
450Trevor HuddlestonHigh Point Racing/Racecar Factory Ford1571.332
581Mason MasseyBrunt Boots/Mongoose Power Solutions Chevrolet1571.78
620Jake Bollman *Nitro Motorsports Toyota1572.174
779Isaac KitzmillerA.L.L. Construction/Carter Cat Chevrolet1572.287
817Taylor Mayhew *MMI Toyota1572.576
918Max Reaves *Cook Out Toyota1572.716
1041Robbie KennealyJan’s Racing Ford1572.872
1116Hailie DeeganNAPA Auto Care Chevrolet1572.883
124Monty Tipton *Bare Bones Broth/Nascimento Motorsports Toyota1573.403
135Eric Johnson JrSherwin-Williams Toyota1576.832
1442Jaiden Reyna *MMI Chevrolet1552 Laps
1556Andrew Chapman *High Point Racing/Racecar Factory Ford1552 Laps
1697Jason KitzmillerA.L.L. Construction/Carter Cat Chevrolet1552 Laps
1791Ryan VargasMaples Motorsports Ford1543 Laps
1871Andy JankowiakPhillips 66 Lubricants/Whelen Chevrolet1543 Laps
1972Cody DennisonAllied Cloud LLC Chevrolet1543 Laps
2099Michael MaplesMaples Motorsports Chevrolet1525 Laps
2155Isabella RobustoMobil 1 Toyota1507 Laps
2203Alex ClubbYavapai Bottle Gas Ford1507 Laps
2312Takuma KogaMacnica/Ikedo/Yamada Toyota1507 Laps
2401Cole Denton *Jan’s Towing Ford1498 Laps
251Tony CosentinoMaples Motorsports Chevrolet1498 Laps
2605David SmithShockwave Marine Suspension Toyota1498 Laps
2711Dustin Hillenburg *Fast Track Racing/Integrity Flooring Toyota1498 Laps
2890Jade Avedisian *Yahoo Toyota14215 Laps
297Gavin Ray *Component West Toyota11443 Laps
3015Mia Lovell *Pine Health Toyota10057 Laps
3125Julian Dacosta *Austin Canvas And Awning Toyota9958 Laps
3213Taylor Reimer *Central Coast Cabinets Toyota9958 Laps
3351Tyler TomassiRBR Racing Chevrolet44113 Laps
3410Brad PerezRace City Graphics/Vampire State Ford36121 Laps
3519Zachary TinkleMaples Motorsports Chevrolet14143 Laps
369Nate MoellerFast Track Racing Ford6151 Laps
3706Bobby Hillis JrFirst Impression Press/Hinckley Lighting Chevrolet0157 Laps
3848Brad SmithGary’s Speed Shop Ford0157 Laps
3989Bobby EarnhardtSmart Grid Integrations Chevrolet0157 Laps
4086Jeff Maconi *Maconi Setup Shop Ford0157 Laps
