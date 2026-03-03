LEGENDS RACE WITH BERNSTEIN, AMATO, WJ & LARSON SET FOR AMALIE MOTOR OIL NHRA GATORNATIONALS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (March 3, 2026) – In addition to their appearance at the upcoming Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, legendary NHRA drivers Kenny Bernstein, Joe Amato, Warren Johnson and Bruce Larson will take to the track on Friday and Saturday for a special legends match race at Gainesville Raceway.

It’s another added item for NHRA’s kickoff to the 75th anniversary season in Gainesville, as fans will see four of NHRA’s biggest names take to the track in 550-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpacks.

The first round is slated for 2:20 p.m. on Friday, March 6, leading into the opening round of qualifying in the 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph Funny Car and Top Fuel ranks.

The two winners will meet up in the final round at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, right before the opening round of the Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout. The winner of the four-car legends race will also receive the special Golden Gator trophy given to all Gainesville winners.

It’s an incredible four-car lineup with some of the biggest names in NHRA history. Johnson racked up six world championships in Pro Stock and a remarkable 97 wins, while Larson raced in both Funny Car and Pro Stock, winning a Funny Car championship in 1989. Bernstein earned six world titles across Top Fuel and Funny Car, and Amato was a standout force in Top Fuel, winning 52 races and five world titles.

Joining them in Gainesville will be Don Garlits, Don Prudhomme, a four-time world champion, three-time Top Fuel champ Shirley Muldowney and Bob Frey. Each will be making several appearances throughout the weekend, including the Top Eliminator Club, in the announcer’s booth, on the Nitro Alley stage and more.

For a full slate of appearances from NHRA legends, fans can go here: https://app.nhra.com/GatornatsEventGuide

Along with a full slate of racing, including the Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout on Saturday, fans can expect a multitude of events to celebrate the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals and NHRA’s 75th anniversary, including:

Appearances from a host of NHRA legends during the event, including Kenny Bernstein, Don Garlits, Joe Amato, Don Prudhomme, Shirley Muldowney, Darrell Gwynn and Bob Frey.

A celebration of Bernstein’s historic 300-mph run from 1992.

A free, limited-edition NHRA 2026 season poster to the first 6,500 fans in attendance on Sunday.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and 75th anniversary stage in Nitro Alley.

Race winners will get the special NHRA 75th anniversary Diamond Wally, along with the Gatornationals traditional Golden Gator trophy.

The 2025 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals featured wins by Brown (Top Fuel), Chad Green (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle). This year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8.

This year, fans will see a host of major stars, including Kalitta, Stewart, Hart, who joined John Force Racing, and the return of star driver Leah Pruett. In Funny Car, the stars include back-to-back world champ Austin Prock, Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, Jack Beckman and new John Force Racing driver Jordan Vandergriff, while Pro Stock features champ Glenn, Anderson, Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Aaron Stanfield.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera is after a fourth straight Gatornationals win, while Richard Gadson begins his title defense against the likes of Matt Smith, Angie Smith and Chase Van Sant.

Before the race, fans will again be invited to a special “Gatornationals Kickoff Party and Fanfest” at Hart’s Burnyzz Speedshop in Ocala. In what’s become an exciting pre-event tradition, the event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4. The fun-filled kickoff event will include driver appearances and autographs from 7-8 p.m.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 1:30 and 4 p.m. ET on Friday, March 6, and the final two qualifying rounds on Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 8.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, including upgraded experiences in the Gainesville Top Eliminator Club, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

