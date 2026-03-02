Kirk Wolf and Dubbin Motorsports Target Strong GatorNationals Season Start

After a weather-forced 2025 withdrawal, Dubbin Motorsports returns to Gainesville hungry for an early-season statement win.

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (March 2, 2026) — Dubbin Motorsports is set to open the 2026 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season this weekend at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA GatorNationals at Gainesville Raceway, with driver Kirk Wolf returning behind the wheel of the team’s A/Fuel Dragster.

The Minnesota-based operation enters 2026 with momentum built over several seasons of development, directed by team owner Dean Dubbin alongside tuners Clay and Chase Copeland and clutch specialist Trevor Jelinski. The Chase Copeland-built machine has demonstrated the capability to easily run in the 5.15–5.25-second range at 270–280 mph—performance the team expects to experience at Gainesville’s near-sea-level conditions this weekend.

“We’ve had a good and businesslike off-season,” said team owner Dean Dubbin. “It’s the little things that have gotten in our way the past few years, and we have worked hard to eliminate those bugs that cause inconsistencies. This car is fast, the crew is one of the most experienced in Alcohol Racing, and Kirk is motivated and focused. We are capable of winning at any track on the schedule, and Gainesville is where we want to make that statement.”

The GatorNationals carries significant weight on the NHRA calendar, ranking behind only the U.S. Nationals in drag racing prestige. For Wolf, a national event winner with the Dubbin program, the race represents an early-season proving ground.

“I’m really excited to start a fresh season,” said Wolf. “We didn’t change a whole lot in the off-season, just the normal maintenance. We ended 2025 running really well, and I think we have the car and setup to win races this year. I have never been so hungry for a win.”

The sting of last season’s Gatornationals is still fresh in the minds of everyone on the Dubbin team. Rain and cold temperatures at Gainesville Raceway derailed their Gatornationals. Kirk Wolf was qualified ninth after an electrical fault in Q1 and clutch-induced tire shake in Q2 ended both qualifying runs early. With Q3 cancelled, Saturday’s eliminations rained out, and no firm completion timeline from race officials on Sunday, the team was forced to withdraw from the race.

“We are professionals at this, but we also have other full-time jobs,” said Dubbin. When the weather in 2025 caused delays, it created an uncertain race schedule that conflicted with our ability to get home to our primary jobs — so we had to withdraw. We all still feel the sting from that and would love to go out and blister this track and get some redemption.”

Wolf agreed, stating, “It’s important for us to get things going early and be successful right out of the box. We’re not here to feel things out—we’re here to compete and win.”

Dean Dubbin and his wife Karen, will not make the trip to Gainesville, with Dean sidelined by a recent medical procedure.

“I’m very lucky to have a team with a lot of depth; each person can step in and take over when someone is gone, so I’m confident that Team DMP / Kentex will do an outstanding job in Gainesville,” said Dubbin. “Karen and I will be attending the 4-wide race at Z-Max if everything keeps moving in the current direction.”

The GatorNationals are scheduled for March 5th-8th at Gainesville Raceway near Gainesville, Florida. Qualifying for Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car begins Thursday and continues through Friday, with eliminations starting Saturday and concluding on Sunday.