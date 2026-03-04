NASCAR O'Reilly Series PR
“Cleetus McFarland” to Make NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Debut with Richard Childress Racing in 2026

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

YouTube Star-Turned Racer to Drive the No. 33 Tommy’s Express Chevrolet at Rockingham Speedway

WELCOME, NC (March 4, 2026) – Garrett Mitchell, commonly known as “Cleetus McFarland” to his millions of YouTube subscribers, is scheduled to make his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) debut in 2026 for Richard Childress Racing (RCR) with support from Tommy’s Express, a rapidly growing national car wash chain with more than 270 locations across the United States, Canada and France. Mitchell is scheduled to race the No. 33 Tommy’s Express Chevrolet as a third entry in RCR’s championship-winning NOAPS program.

“To have the opportunity to make my NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut with a legendary race team like Richard Childress Racing is a dream come true,” said Mitchell. “It’s a huge honor, and I am incredibly grateful to learn under the leadership of Richard Childress, Mike Verlander, Danny Lawrence and everyone in Welcome, North Carolina. Having Tommy’s Express on board for my debut makes it even more special. They’re a fast-forward brand that understands speed, performance, and connecting with people, which lines up perfectly with everything we are trying to accomplish.”

With more than 4.6M YouTube subscribers, “Cleetus McFarland” has quickly built a passionate fan base enthusiastic to learn more about motorsports as they watch the Bradenton, Florida native and Freedom Factory race track owner build his racing resume. He made his first ARCA Menards Series start in 2025 driving for Rette Jones Racing, earning top-10 finishes at Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. He most recently made his NASCAR Truck Series debut for Rette-Jones Racing at Daytona International Speedway in February 2026.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is redefining the car wash experience with more than 270 locations across 37 states and a reputation for innovation spanning over 50 years. Combining cutting-edge wash technology, industry-leading quality, and sleek, state-of-the-art facilities, Tommy’s Express delivers a fast, convenient, and consistently exceptional clean for every vehicle. Guests can download the Tommy’s Express app today to receive a free wash or enjoy their first month of unlimited membership at no cost and experience the difference for themselves.

“We could not be more excited about hitting the track with Richard Childress Racing and Cleetus McFarland,” said Alex Lemmen, Chief Executive Officer of Tommy’s Express. “We are humbled to partner with an iconic brand, company, and story such as RCR – our organizations share many of the same mission and purpose. Family-owned, multi-generational, vertically integrated, and on the cutting edge of speed, technology, and execution. We could not think of a better fit. When you add Cleetus McFarland as our driver, you truly have a dream team. Cleetus is not only a skilled driver and motorsports enthusiast, but also a genius marketer with an authentic connection to millions of his fans. We can’t wait to bring our shared energy, purpose, and execution to the racing world. Let’s Go!”

Mitchell is currently scheduled to make his NOAPS debut with RCR at Rockingham Speedway in April.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

