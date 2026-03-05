NASCAR O'Reilly Series PR
JOSH BILICKI AND SHEISGRACIELOU TEAM UP TO BRING COWBOY PILLOWS TO LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

MOORESVILLE, NC, March 5, 2026 – NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki today announced that he is partnering with Sheisgracielou’s “Cowboy Pillows” brand for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The collaboration marks a new chapter for Sheisgracielou, introducing the brand to a national audience while staying true to its roots: red-blooded, high-impact and unmistakably American. Known for its bold aesthetic, original artwork and confident femininity, the brand is bringing its signature edge to one of the fastest stages in American sports.

“When the dust flies and the engines roar,” said Sheisgracielou creator Grace Vonstrahl, “we bring the kind of support that turns heads and doesn’t back down. Race day just got a little bolder.”

The brand’s tagline, “Cowboy Pillows,” is a playful nod to confident femininity, celebrating strength, curves and authenticity with unapologetic flair. Now the brand is taking its signature grit trackside, proving that confidence, like horsepower, is best unleashed in the turns. When the track gets tight, some curves demand full attention and Sheisgracielou is ready to deliver.

“Sheisgracielou brings a fresh, fun energy to handling curves both on and off the track,” said Bilicki. “NASCAR fans are going to love the Cowboy Pillows brand. Women will love how confident they feel in Cowboy Pillows clothing while men will love seeing them in it.”

The The LiUNA! (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 5th of 33 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice starts on Saturday, March 14 at 9:00 a.m. followed immediately by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag later that day at 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Pacific Standard Time.

For more information on Josh Bilicki, visit https://www.joshbilickiracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JoshBilickiRacing/), X (https://www.twitter.com/joshbilicki) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/joshbilicki/).

For more information on Sheisgracielou, visit https://sheisgracielou.com/ or follow them on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sheisgracielou).

