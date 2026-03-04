FICO and Richard Childress Racing Continue Financial Literacy Partnership for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Season

RCR and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch are teaming up with FICO to help NASCAR fans deepen their understanding of credit education through multi-race partnership

RIDGEWAY, Va. – March 4, 2026 – Global analytics software leader, FICO (NYSE: FICO) partners with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) for the second time to advance its mission of promoting financial literacy awareness and credit education resources. The 2026 partnership kicks off with two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch racing RCR’s No. 8 FICO Chevrolet in the Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 29 (live on FOX Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET).

“We welcome FICO back to RCR and look forward to utilizing the star power of Kyle Busch and the brand recognition of RCR to help highlight the importance of financial literacy to race fans,” said Mike Verlander, president of Richard Childress Racing.

For millions of NASCAR fans nationwide, understanding money management, financial planning, and credit fundamentals are vital life skills. FICO, RCR, and Kyle Busch are committed to providing credit educational resources to help the entire NASCAR community achieve financial independence—whether that’s funding education, purchasing a home or car, or starting a business.

“A well-rounded understanding of financial literacy is important and I look forward to working with FICO to help our fans across the country deepen their knowledge and achieve financial independence,” said Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR Champion. “Through their credit educational resources, I look forward to helping give NASCAR fans from all walks of like access to financial tools to help them across every phase of life.”

Through this multi-race partnership, FICO will work with RCR and Kyle Busch to empower people with the knowledge needed to help create a strong financial future. The collaboration creates multiple touchpoints throughout the race season to share practical guidance, highlight the importance of credit knowledge, and empower fans to make more confident financial decisions. Following the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, Busch will drive the No. 8 FICO Chevrolet again in two key NASCAR Cup Series races: the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 26, and the Cup Series’ Chase race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, October 18.

In conjunction with the Phoenix race, FICO will host a free Score A Better Future® (SABF) workshop, where FICO credit experts will explain how FICO® Scores influence lending decisions, outline the main factors that calculate the FICO Score, and help participants strengthen their financial education. Additional SABF details will be announced soon at https://www.fico.com/sabf.

“We look forward to working with RCR and Kyle Busch again to inspire NASCAR fans nationwide to take advantage of our free financial and credit education resources and put themselves in the driver’s seat of their financial future,” said Nikhil Behl, president of software at FICO. “It is essential for people to understand their FICO Score and the factors that influence it.”

The FICO® Score is used by 90% of top U.S. lenders. It is used for lending decisions like personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and other financial products. Beyond SABF, FICO provides additional resources to jumpstart financial literacy and credit education. The myFICO® platform allows consumers to check and monitor their FICO Score for free. The website and mobile app also offer credit score materials and education tools designed to help anyone better understand their credit standing.

To check your FICO® Score for free, go to: http://myfico.com/champions

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program with defending series champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

